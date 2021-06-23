Use eBay My Garage To Find The Exact Parts You’re Looking For

Originally Posted On: Creative Ideas for Your Garage | Decorating Your Garage (redmountainfunding.org) Like 80% of Americans, you probably see your garage as soon as you pull up to your house. Some homeowners use their garage exclusively for vehicle or tool storage, but did you know you can easily do a garage makeover to make better use of this part of your home? If you have an unused garage, or simply have extra space outside where your car parks, try these simple garage ideas to give it a facelift for year-round use.