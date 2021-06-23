KTM Announces Limited-Edition 2022 450 Rally Replica

As of June 30, the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors motorcycle show calendar has nine dates on it. It’s significant in at least two ways, not the least of which is that almost everything was canceled in 2020. While IMS organizers say they’d been working to bring the show outdoors prior to the pandemic, circumstances forced their hand into swift action. The fact that the entire thing is now outdoors can only be good for riders, because there should be opportunities to do more than just throw a leg over a bunch of new bikes.