KTM Announces Limited-Edition 2022 450 Rally Replica
After dominating the Dakar Rally from 2001 to 2019, KTM has relinquished its desert crown to Honda the past two years. Spurred on by its recent runner-up status, the House of Mattighofen continues developing its KTM 450 Rally to conquer the course and the competition. Thanks to feedback from Red Bull Riders Matthias Walkner, Sam Sunderland, and Toby Price, the 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica is closer to the race machine than ever before.www.rideapart.com