Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

KTM Announces Limited-Edition 2022 450 Rally Replica

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dominating the Dakar Rally from 2001 to 2019, KTM has relinquished its desert crown to Honda the past two years. Spurred on by its recent runner-up status, the House of Mattighofen continues developing its KTM 450 Rally to conquer the course and the competition. Thanks to feedback from Red Bull Riders Matthias Walkner, Sam Sunderland, and Toby Price, the 2022 KTM 450 Rally Replica is closer to the race machine than ever before.

www.rideapart.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Sunderland
Person
Toby Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktm 450 Rally#Dakar Rally#Ktm#The House Of Mattighofen#Rally Replica#Pankl Racing Systems#Team Orange#Wp#Rally Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsRideApart

New Electric Bike Leads TM Racing 2022 Model Reveal

TM Racing held a presentation on June 28 where it gave an overview of its 2022 model range, including a new electric-assist mountain bike and updates to its entire range of off-road motorcycles. While TM Racing is a boutique brand with a fairly low annual production of around 1,500 units,...
MotorsportsBevNET.com

Red Bull Launched Limited Edition Motocross Can Featuring Travis Pastrana

Fans can enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind ride day with Pastrana and additional winners can enter to win moto merch from Pastrana and/or Red Bull by downloading the free-to-play mobile motocross racing game, Dirt Bike Unchained™ (available on iOS and Android) through August 31. Within the racing game, users can navigate to the Red Bull Weekly MX Races for a chance to win. Players can also race in the Dirt League Races to earn additional tickets to the Weekly MX Races for chances at a better race score and more entries into the final drawing to determine the winners.
BicyclesRideApart

2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors Announces Activities And Demo Rides

As of June 30, the 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors motorcycle show calendar has nine dates on it. It’s significant in at least two ways, not the least of which is that almost everything was canceled in 2020. While IMS organizers say they’d been working to bring the show outdoors prior to the pandemic, circumstances forced their hand into swift action. The fact that the entire thing is now outdoors can only be good for riders, because there should be opportunities to do more than just throw a leg over a bunch of new bikes.
CarsRideApart

CFMoto Launches BS6 Lineup Of Motorcycles In India

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been showing us for a couple of years now that it means business in the global motorcycle industry. After numerous successful launches across Asia, Europe, and Australia, the Chinese motorcycle maker continues to innovate its product line to conform to existing emissions standards and regulations in multiple markets. In India, specifically, the company has just launched its BS6-compliant range of 650cc bikes.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition Honors Luxury Truckin'

Special Edition all the things. If we know anything about Ram, we know the brand loves special edition pickup trucks. From the military-themed Built To Serve pickups to the Night Edition, the Mopar Edition – we could go much further but the point is, if you like Ram, there's probably a special edition model that fits your lifestyle. Now, that includes those who love luxury in their rugged truck. Say hello to the new 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition.
CarsRideApart

Benelli’s TRK 502 Outsells Its 2020 Figures In Just Six Months

Fair or not, many motorcyclists are leery of Chinese-made models. While some brands still have quality control issues, Benelli has earned the trust of riders around the world. The Italian-designed, Chinese-produced brand already celebrated a record financial year in Australia and New Zealand earlier in 2021. Now, it seems the famous Italian marque is taking care of business at home as well.
BicyclesRideApart

Iconic Motorbikes Lists Moto Trainer Basic Simulator For Auction

Playing motorcycle video games can be fun, but they rarely replicate the authentic sensations and physics of riding. Sure, the entertainment value is high, but most folks can’t truly hone their motorcycling skills with a standard game controller. That’s where riding simulators like Moto Trainer make the most sense, and Iconic Motorbikes is letting one go with its latest No Reserve auction.
CarsShropshire Star

Limited-edition Abarth 695 Esseesse breaks cover

Miniature performance car is limited to just 1,390 units. Abarth has revealed the new 695 Esseesse, a limited-edition version of its fiery hot hatch. There will be just 1,390 units produced, split equally between Scorpion black and Campovolo grey versions. The model draws inspiration from the Cinquino 695 Esseesse from...
CarsRideApart

Honda Expands BigWing Dealerships To Sell More Big Bikes In India

Recent years have brought about the increase in popularity of premium, larger capacity motorcycles particularly in the Asian market. Unlike its western neighbors, majority of Asia considers motorcycles with displacements of 300cc and up as big bikes, with sub-150cc scooters and mopeds being the norm when it comes to two-wheeled transport.
CarsRideApart

France’s Bad Winners Creates Royal Enfield 650 Twins Custom Kits

While most motorcyclists have a vision for a custom build, very few of us possess the electric, upholstery, and metalwork mastery to pull it off. Luckily for Husqvarna, Ducati, and Triumph owners, French shop Bad Winners understands our plight and offers do-it-yourself custom kits. Now, the brand is expanding its bolt-on offerings to include Royal Enfield’s 650 Twin platform.
CarsRideApart

Is A BMW R 18 With Available A2 License Restriction In The Works?

Back in February, 2021, we talked about the possibility of BMW working on smaller R 18 variants. An OEM wants to sell bikes, after all, and there are undoubtedly plenty of people who love the R 18’s styling but wish it came in a more compact package. Turning a shrink ray on the design, but keeping what people love about it seems like a good idea if it’s technically achievable, right?
CyclingRideApart

FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Ready For Italy

After a bumpy attempt to start the 2021 season, the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship looks like it’s finally set to kick off in Italy on July 9-11. Newly formed in 2021 from the former World Enduro Super Series, the Hard Enduro World Championship is FIM sanctioned, and that means a proper world championship will be awarded in the discipline of hard enduro for the first time.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

WEC teams join bumper grid for Monza ELMS race

RealTeam Racing, JOTA and Racing Team Nederland will all take part in the four-hour race on July 11, a week before the six-hour WEC event at the Italian Grand Prix venue. It means there will be 19 LMP2s (all Oreca 07s) for the Monza ELMS event, which along with 16 LMP3s and nine GTEs creates a bumper 44-car grid - up from the 41 cars that contested the opening three rounds of the season at Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring and Paul Ricard.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Monza DTM: Lawson claims debut win in Red Bull Ferrari

The 19-year-old Kiwi, making his first start in a GT car alongside his main campaign in Formula 2, leapfrogged a quartet of Mercedes cars with a relatively early stop in his AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 to give Red Bull victory on its return to the series. It was Ferrari's...
CarsRideApart

K-Speed Customs Took A BMW G 310 R Down To Its Essence

K-Speed loves three things: small-displacement bikes, customization, and customizing small-displacement bikes. From the kind of designs that make us audibly squeal, like this Honda Grom Gundam custom, to the apocalypse-ready CT125 Combat, the shop is more than happy to let each build speak for itself. Today, we’re venturing outside the land of small-displacement Hondas, though. This is the Road Rumbler, and it’s a custom BMW G 310 R.
CarsRideApart

2022 Indian FTR Carbon First Ride Review

Nothing stokes expectation like a sexy motorcycle standing before you fully fueled and ready to ride. So when Indian dropped off their latest, greatest FTR—the top dog, $16,999 FTR Carbon, no less—it stirred a distinct desire to throw a leg over, blast off into the canyons, and never look back.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

The world champion has only been rarely known to visit Mercedes’ F1 simulator at its Brackley base during the season in recent campaigns but has twice gone to put in extra hours with his squad in recent weeks in response to Red Bull leading the way in 2021. It is...
Mercedes, TXMotorsport.com

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

The German car manufacturer has seen Red Bull win the last four F1 races, with one of its rival's key advantages being the edge it has on the straights. Red Bull's supremacy there has been helped most recently by it opting for a lower downforce, low-drag rear wing solution, in contrast to Mercedes preferring to run with a bigger rear wing.