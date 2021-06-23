Cancel
'Brady Bunch'-'Drag Race' Crossover Event Set to Recreate Iconic Episode

 9 days ago

If you love RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Brady Bunch, you’re going to love this news. In celebration of Pride Month, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have set a new crossover event, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It will drop on Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+. The special will recreate the iconic episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” in “an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house.”

