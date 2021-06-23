Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Six Inspiring Farmhouse-Style Ideas Using Natural Wood

Posted by 
MyTexasDaily
MyTexasDaily
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Farmhouse-style interiors have been popular for the last few years and the look remains as sought after as ever. There are enough iterations of the style (modern, industrial, French, rustic, and more) to suit most tastes. Signature elements include open shelving, shiplap, apron sinks, and a preference for natural, honest materials-stone, metal, and above all wood, new and reclaimed. "When it comes to farm-style decor, most of us think of the kitchen first," says Linda Jovanovich, of the American Hardwood Information Center. "But it can work equally well in bedrooms, living areas, even bathrooms. Incorporating natural hardwood into the design is a great way to achieve the look without going overboard into kitsch." Here are six inspiring uses of the perennial style.

www.mytexasdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MyTexasDaily

MyTexasDaily

TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texas news. For Texans.

 https://www.mytexasdaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Farmhouse#French#Emerick Architects#Home Design#Hesperus#Veritas Fine Homes#Southwestern#Subu Design Architecture#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Watermelon Inspired Home Decor Ideas

When we think of summer, the first thing that comes to mind is none other than a watermelon. How fun it would be to have something in your home decor inspired by a watermelon. Depending upon the nature of the material you are working with, in most cases, you will need paints in red, green, white, and black to create the looks.
Gardeninglushome.com

50 Curvy Boardwalks, Natural Wood Garden Path Ideas for Good Feng Shui

Curvy or meandering boardwalks and garden paths are good Feng Shui ideas. Curvy walkways, leading toward a front door or a patio, are proper conductors of chi flow, the energy flow that you can redirect for good Feng Shui. Here is the Lushome collection of wood boardwalks and garden paths that show beautiful curves and turns, beautifully harmonizing outdoor home spaces.
Little Rock, ARKATV

Party inspiration and ideas for July 4

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Lifestyle Expert, Abby Turner, demonstrates how to create festive cupcakes for the Fourth of July. In the segment below, Abby shows how to create a centerpiece and decor that is simple and fun. For more tips from Abby, click here.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Nature-Inspired Aged Whiskeys

Empire Redwood Whiskey, a line of premium American spirits, takes its inspiration from the mighty forests of Northern California. The barrel-aged whiskeys have a rustic look to them with a light-colored label that complements the whiskey's earthy tone. Empire Redwood Whiskey comes in three offerings: Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey, and Last Monarch Straight Whiskey Blend. Each of the offerings brings a unique flavor profile to the table that highlights the aging process and handcrafted care.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Reebok Dresses the Beatnik in "Natural Dye" for Outdoors-Inspired Capsule

Reebok has returned to its Beatnik sandal with two new colorways for the “Natural Dye” pack. The capsule takes inspiration from outdoor exploration, with the “Beige” colorway influenced by the color of the earth, while the “Blue” design is taken from water. The two colorways are constructed using a natural...
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

These Easy Decorating Ideas Will Make Styling Your Rental a Total Breeze

Figuring out how to style a small rental can be a major challenge for anyone. Without a ton of room to play around with — and with limitations on what you can and can't do to elements like walls and cabinetry — bringing your sense of style to these spaces can take some extra creativity and flexibility. Fortunately, there are plenty of design tips that can help you make the most of your small space and even make your rental feel bigger and breezier!
Home & GardenPosted by
POPSUGAR

30+ DIY Ideas That'll Add Personality and Style to Your Wedding

Curating your wedding to be unique to you is part of what makes the day so special. From heartfelt vows to the dress of your dreams, each aspect should represent you and your partner's love for each other. One way to make your wedding day stand out is by having special DIY touches like decorations, table settings, and more. Not only are these distinctive to you, but they're also more affordable and cost effective than buying store-bought versions.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

The inspiration behind the idea of boozy BBQ sauces

During the past year, many of us may have turned to a daily cocktail — or two — to get through the pandemic. Now that the world is opening again, we can finally meet up for drinks with other people. So, what do you do if you have leftover alcohol...
Bolton, MABoston Globe

Candles inspired by food and nature at Kitchen Sink Candle Co.

It took guts and passion for Liz and Matt Landry to open their Bolton store, Kitchen Sink Candle Co., last November in the throes of the pandemic. The couple, both chefs, started making candles as a hobby and now produce more than 60 varieties ($16 and $18). They began with food scents, of course, and then added herbal and floral, sea and sky, and earthy and woodsy aromas. “Because we’re chefs, we loved the idea of how candles connect smells to memories just like cooking does,” says Liz. “We’re always thinking about foods that would translate well into a candle.” The duo buys and mixes fragrance oils to create enticing aromas, such as lemon blueberry biscuit, vanilla pumpkin pie, sugared mandarin orange, cinnamon bun, grapefruit, and black tea. “A lot of detail and a lot of love go into our candles,” she says. The couple uses natural soy wax (instead of paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct) and follows certain techniques, such as carefully mixing the wax so the scent is absorbed throughout the whole candle and not top-loaded, says Liz. Mixing different oils requires a fine balance and light hand. “You don’t want the scents to hit you over the head, which can be overpowering,” she says.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Heritage and Nature Inspire Artist Jennifer Noda

For local artist Jennifer Noda, art is so much more than something she does or makes. It is a way of living, a tribute to her late parents, a form of personal therapy and now a full-time pursuit. Noda’s creative background is in dance and choreography. Injuries led her to...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Elegant, Contemporary Style In An Apartment In Florence

This concept is used impeccably in the renovation of an apartment located in Florence, Italy, which after the intervention of the studio becomes a contemporary and functional home, exclusively designed and tailored for the owner, a young professional. Color, lighting, and geometry play an important role in the renovation, which...
Interior DesignDomaine

Add a Little Farmhouse Flair to Your Bathroom With These 20 Design Ideas

The farmhouse fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down, so if you haven't jumped on the design bandwagon, now's a better time than any to do so. And, what better place to incorporate some farmhouse flair than your bathroom? The bathroom a great place to experiment with trends—especially if you're not ready to remodel the rest of your home—plus it'll encourage you to slow down and savor your time spent showering and primping.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Bathroom Designs for Kids, 55 Inspiring Bathroom Decorating Ideas

Modern bathrooms for children are the latest trends that create colorful and comfortable rooms, separated from traditional bathrooms. Psychologists suggest adding a kids’ bathroom that encourages creating a personality. Bright bathroom design for kids is ideal for turning hygiene procedures into games. Vibrant bathroom colors, exciting themes, and kids’ furniture bring fun to the kids’ activities.
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Stunning Great Room Ideas to Make the Most of Your Space

With multiple functions in its purview, it's safe to say that your great room works overtime to make your time at home the very best it can be. So, should you do something nice for it in return? Whether you just moved into a house with this big area or want to spruce up your current space, you might be itching to make your great room, well, great.
Interior Designlushome.com

Inspiring Color Schemes for Creative Design and Decorating, 25 Color Combinations

Home decorating color schemes is a crucial step for creating modern rooms that show a unique, personal touch. Picking your color schemes can be overwhelming unless you have great inspiration from nature, food, favorite home furnishings, or your modern outfit. It is so challenging to select color schemes for your beautiful rooms and outdoor home spaces that many people find the process incredibly slow and intimidating. When you look around, it is easy to find the perfect color combinations for your home decorating. Here are a few inspiring color schemes to get those creative juices flowing and give a personal touch to your interior design.
Cape Elizabeth, MEHouzz

Kitchen of the Week: Breezy Coastal Style With Natural Elements

Beautiful water views in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, inspired a homeowner to take a chance on a neglected beachfront home that needed a full interior renovation. At the heart of the reimagined home, the owner wanted a light, airy and warm kitchen that took advantage of those water views. She hired designer Tina Rodda to help create a breezy new design with an open layout, lots of natural light, soothing white oak cabinets and a mix of other natural elements that nod to the coastal location.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

7 Outdoor Lighting Design Tips to Brighten Your Space This Summer

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After being cooped up at home, outside is where we all want to be this summer and beyond. If you’re lucky enough to...
Interior DesignKFOR

Best decor for your small living room

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A living room is often the hub of household activity, so it can be frustrating when it’s on the smaller side. However, if you choose appropriately sized decor for your compact living room, you might be surprised by the results.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Gorgeous Decorative Tables For The Whole Home

To be placed absolutely everywhere and multifunction, the side table lives up to its name. To help you choose the table that will suit you perfectly, we offer you a small selection of our favorite models of side tables. A low side table. If you want a space-saving table to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy