Crestmoor Jr Golf
The Crestmoor Junior Golf team has competed in tournaments in Red Oak, Clarinda, Griswold and Atlantic for the 2021 season. They hosted at Crestmoor on June 18. Those participating in the home event pictured above include; front row, Easton Sharp, Bradie Lett, Carter Buck, Cal Thomson, Daphne Hoepker, Ada Buck and Kynzlee Shaffer. Back row: Maria Groumoutis, Ryder Sharp, Baret Lane, Kellon Shaffer, Rhett Driskell, Janessa Pokorny, Payton Veitz, and Chloe Thomson. Not pictured are Gabe Blazek and Kurtis Bradley. The final Southwest Iowa Golf Tour tournament will be in Glenwood on Friday, June 25.www.crestonnews.com