Personal records, school records, state meet records — Anthony Greenhow shattered them all. In his last-ever outdoor track and field meet as a varsity athlete, the Powhatan graduate and South Carolina signee made sure that it was his best. He outpaced all of his competitors with incendiary times of 10.37 seconds in the boys 100-meter dash and 21.03 seconds in the boys 200 dash to take home the Class 4 state championships and set the new Class 4 state meet records in both events at Liberty University on Saturday.