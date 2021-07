News Release — New Columbia Solar and Adas Israel Congregation. WASHINGTON, DC – Adas Israel Congregation, one of the oldest surviving synagogues in the United States, has partnered with New Columbia Solar to power their congregation through a 218 kW solar array. The congregation has demonstrated historic leadership for the Jewish faith as the nation’s first synagogue to be visited by a President of the United States and the first to receive remarks from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Now the congregation is beginning a new chapter in its historic leadership role; with the panels harnessing the power of the sun, the synagogue has supplied this landmark place of Jewish worship with the inescapable and powerful symbol of light.