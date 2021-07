It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the exhaustion and the normal struggles of being a first-time mother evolved into the postnatal depression that would darken my first years of motherhood. An episode of depression earlier in life put me at a much higher risk, but even my years training as a psychiatrist couldn’t prepare me for the extent and severity of my illness.Labour happened three weeks earlier than expected. A catalogue of failures followed, all of which I believed to be my fault: a prolonged labour, C-section, a special care baby unit, and an inability to breastfeed, to name a...