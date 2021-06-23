TLC announces 2021 Celebration of CrazySexyCool Tour
Nineties themed shows to commemorate iconic release. The best-selling American female group of all time – TLC announce their 2021 Celebration of CrazySexyCool National Tour beginning September 3rd in Alabama. The 18-city trek will see Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas performing selections from their 1994 diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release plus additional hits. The ’90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more. Joining TLC is Bone Thugs N’ Harmony plus special guests.themusicuniverse.com