TLC announces 2021 Celebration of CrazySexyCool Tour

Five blistering new tracks appear from upcoming self-produced EP. LANCO continues to forge new territory as the roots-frontier explorers and live-performance junkies announcing details behind their new Honky-Tonk Hippies EP, available July 2nd, and their 30-city fall headlining tour by the same name. The anthemic EP was self-produced by the band, with each track penned by at least two members. The group traveled to the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL to record the new music, absorbing its heart-pounding and soul-shaking influence. Now set to release five new tracks fit perfectly for the road, all fans are invited to sign up for a FANCO membership which offers instant access to receive the swampy title-track immediately.