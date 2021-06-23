Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Increased to 3.9% in May
Iowa’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in April. The state’s jobless rate was 8.3 percent one year ago. Iowa’s labor force participation rate increased from 66.1% in April to 66.4% in May as the total number of working Iowans increased to 1,584,000 in May. The number of unemployed Iowans and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly by 1,300 and 0.1 percent respectively. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 5.8 percent in May.kiow.com