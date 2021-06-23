Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe On Equal Pay, And What The U.S. Flag Means To Her

bpr.org
 9 days ago

Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for pay equity and the Black Lives Matter movement. "I see patriotism as constantly demanding better of ourselves," she says. Originally broadcast Nov. 9, 2020.

www.bpr.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Pay#The U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSESPN

U.S. Soccer continues to clash with USWNT after new equal pay documentary airs

U.S. Soccer and the United States women's national team continued to clash on Thursday after the governing body accused a lawyer working for the squad in their equal pay lawsuit of showing "a concerning level of dishonesty" presenting "a misleading and inaccurate account of the facts" in a new documentary about the team's legal battle.
FIFAInternational Business Times

Megan Rapinoe Net Worth: Star's Millions Didn't Come From US Soccer Salary

Megan Rapinoe has an estimated net worth of $3 million. The star soccer player has various endorsement deals, including Nike. Megan Rapinoe, one of the best-known players in women's soccer, was recently announced as one of the celebrities Victoria's Secret has hired in its rebrand attempt. Here's how she made her fortune before joining the lingerie giant.
Soccerchatsports.com

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and USWNT Full Roster for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Soccer

Alex Morgan, Abby Dahlkemper, Megan Rapinoe, Sam Mewis, United States women's national soccer team, Tierna Davidson, Lindsey Horan, Adrianna Franch, Crystal Dunn, Carli Lloyd. For the third time their storied careers, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will lead the United States women's national soccer team into the Olympics. Rapinoe and...
SoccerCNN

Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe headline US women's Olympic roster

(Reuters) — The US women's soccer team that will compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named in the national squad on Wednesday. All but one member of the 18-player roster...
MLSSFGate

'LFG' Filmmakers on the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Battle for Equal Pay

Like working women everywhere, the players of the U.S. women’s national soccer team are tired — tired of fighting against structural discrimination. “It’s like Whac-A-Mole — it’s like whack-a-sexist, basically,” team captain and activist Megan Rapinoe says in the new documentary LFG, which started streaming yesterday on HBO Max. “Every time you get one, something else pops up…. You have to prove that they did it, and then call them out on it, and then continue to police them, and that’s the exhausting part I think. The continual policing and explaining why that’s not acceptable behavior and like, how we can move forward.”
FIFAWenatchee World

OL Reign stars Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle named to USWNT Olympic roster

OL Reign will be well represented at the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. U.S. Women’s national team coach – and former Reign leader – Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday that forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle are among his 18-player squad. This is the third Olympic appearance for Rapinoe and first for Lavelle.
SoccerPosted by
E! News

Meet the Stars of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Soccer Team

Watch: Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?. These women are aiming for the goal—and the gold. The 2020 U.S. Olympic soccer team was officially named by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday, June 23 and we can promise you'll recognize at least one of these incredible athletes. After all, more than half of these players were members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic soccer team in Brazil.
Soccerriverbender.com

Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.
TV & VideosDerrick

Inside the fight for pay equality with Megan Rapinoe in the HBO Max documentary 'LFG'

Jessica McDonald was driving her 9-year-old around this week when he suddenly started speaking passionately about his feminist beliefs. "Mommy," her son Jeremiah said from the back of the Chevy Tahoe, "it's really unfair that you and Megan Rapinoe have more trophies and more medals than the men and they still get more money than you. You should be getting paid more than the boys."
Soccerfilminquiry.com

LFG: Equal Pay for Equal Play

Look, I understand that not everyone is as big of a soccer fan as I am (I, uh, even got married in a soccer stadium), but even the most casual of fans in the United States should be familiar with the exploits of our women’s national team. From Brandi Chastain’s thrilling penalty to win the 1999 World Cup and her infamous sports bra-baring celebration to Carli Lloyd scoring a hat trick to help win the tournament for the USWNT in 2015, the four-time world champions are the standard-bearers for the sport around the world.
UEFAFosters Daily Democrat

Preston: Fire Chelsea Wolfe. Don't cancel Megan Rapinoe.

Chelsea Wolfe, a BMX Freestyle Rider, is scheduled to head to the Tokyo Olympics, qualifying as an alternate. However, just last year in a Facebook post, she said, “My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium.” You simply can’t represent a nation on the international stage, that you calculatedly want to disparage and insult, particularly when that is your stated motive to compete.
MLSNPR

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Struggle For Equal Pay Featured In New 'LFG' Documentary

As the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team clinched a victory in the 2019 World Cup, fans erupted in an unexpected chant: "Equal pay. Equal pay. Equal pay." With four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals, the USWNT is one of the most accomplished and successful teams in the history of international sports. But despite its overwhelming dominance, the team is paid considerably less than the men's national team. Per regular season game, players on the women's team earn 89 cents to their male counterparts' dollar, and the men make almost double in bonuses for World Cup appearances.
Tokyo, JPPeople

Megan Rapinoe Will 'Never Not Be Shocked' by Decision in Equal Pay Lawsuit as LFG Doc Released

Megan Rapinoe is still reeling from the summary judgment that struck down part of the U.S. women's national soccer team's equal pay lawsuit. The two-time World Cup champion, who was just named to the team's Tokyo Olympics roster, spoke to PEOPLE at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the HBO Max documentary LFG, streaming Thursday. The doc follows the team's equal pay lawsuit and the crushing blow in May 2020 when a judge ruled in favor of the U.S. Soccer Federation on the most consequential aspects of the lawsuit.
FIFAkyma.com

Countdown to Tokyo: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are the power couple when it comes to professional sports and while they understand their elevated place in sports, they like to reflect together on the couch at home. The two enjoy looking back at each other's great moments and...
SportsDeadspin

This week in The Ladies Room: Megan Rapinoe

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast. Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world and beyond, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes. In our latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and...
SocietyKQED

Should Trans Girls Be Allowed To Play Girls' Sports?

This year in 2021 alone, over 20 states have introduced bills that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls' sports in middle and high school--some bans even apply to elementary school and college. These bills are controversial and sparking debate. So in this video from Above the Noise, we are asking, what’s the debate about trans girls in sports all about?