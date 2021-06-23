Cancel
Seattle, WA

Construction Projects

Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 9 days ago

Information was obtained from firm representatives, city, agency and company websites, and PSBJ reporting. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Some major Puget Sound region projects are not on The List because project cost estimates could not be obtained. These include Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar headquarters renovation; Amazon’s Bellevue 600 office complex; Facebook’s Building X; Unico Properties and Partners Group’s office building the Cascadian; Kaiser Permanente’s Yesler Terrace development; and Alliance Residential Co.’s luxury and senior housing developments.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

