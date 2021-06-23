Cancel
Clayton County, GA

Police searching for missing woman who vanished on way to Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman who vanished on her way from Clayton County to Atlanta.

Police said Amber Burney left her home on June 21 driving a dark blue BMW 330. Clayton County Police said Burney suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and is possibly manic.

Burney is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 119 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sundress with black print.

Anyone with information on Burney’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.

