People on the Move
EDUCATION: University of Missouri - St Louis , Oklahoma State University. Adam Hill works with corporations and closely held businesses in a variety of industries. Since 2007, he has audited clients in manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, not-for-profit, employee benefit plans, oil and gas, banking, construction, and wholesale industries at national, regional and local public accounting firms. Adam’s specialty areas include financial statement audits and consulting related to mergers and acquisitions.www.bizjournals.com