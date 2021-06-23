Misfit: How Danzig Went From Hardcore Punk To Metal Icon

It took a long time for dance music to recover from 1979’s notorious disco demolition event. It wasn’t until the late 80s, and the UK’s legendary Second Summer Of Love, that dance music was recontextualized for a younger audience. A trickle of curious Chicago house hits, such as Farley “Jackmaster” Funk’s “Love Can’t Turn Around” and Steve “Silk” Hurley’s “Jack Your Body” (both from the recently reissued DJ International catalogue), had been joined by British interpretations of the sound (such as M/A/R/R/S’s “Pump Up The Volume” and Bomb The Bass’ “Beat Dis”), as well as Detroit techno anthems like Inner City’s “Good Life.” By 1989, the trickle had become a flood: the UK charts, and music television staples such as Top Of The Pops, became awash with frothy dance tunes; credible acts such as Pet Shop Boys and The Style Council also underlined the songcraft involved in tracks such as Sterling Void’s “It’s Alright” and Joe Smooth’s “Promised Land” with their respective cover versions. The scene was set for 90s dance music to enter the mainstream.