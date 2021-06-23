Cancel
Henry Moss Middle School names new principal

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mrs. Rita Daniels was announced as the new principal of Henry Moss Middle School during a special called site based decision-making (SBDM) council meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Since 2015, Mrs. Daniels has served as an assistant principal at Warren Central High School and prior to this role, she spent fourteen years at Greenwood High School. She began her educational career at Greenwood High school in 2001 as a Business and Marketing teacher and then served as an academic interventionist from 2011-2015.

