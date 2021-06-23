GCU helps school engineer a brighter STEM future
“It’s showtime,” a pumped-up Mia DeLaRosa bellows Monday morning as she approaches Fiona Tran. Tran, who just wrapped up her eighth-grade year at Sevilla Elementary School West, is at the ready, her laptop fired up in Grand Canyon University’s Engineering Building. She’s just a minute away from her virtual presentation in the MESA USA National Engineering Design Competition. It’s the first time Sevilla West has made it to the nationals.news.gcu.edu