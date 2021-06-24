Pasadena Turned 135 on June 19

Pasadena is filled with scenic vistas, natural beauty, iconic structures, historic sites, and diverse neighborhoods. In honor of the City’s 135th anniversary on June 19th (Pasadena was incorporated on that date in 1886), Pasadena Museum of History launched a wide-ranging, multi-year initiative to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore the region through varied offerings and discover the stories behind the people, places, and things that have created this unique community.