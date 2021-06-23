Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Office of Snell & Wilmer expands with the addition of two attorneys

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
Salt Lake City — Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that attorneys Lindsay Johnson and Stratton McCausland have joined the firm’s Salt Lake City office. Johnson is a member of the firm’s corporate and securities practice group. She regularly advises clients on issues regarding corporate structure and governance documents. Johnson also assists in leading and organizing due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, she is experienced in creating and drafting various SEC forms and applications. She received her J.D. from Brigham Young University J. Reuben Clark Law school and her B.A. in economics from BYU. Prior to joining Snell & Wilmer, Johnson was an associate at Carman Lehnhof Israelsen LLP.

