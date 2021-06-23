Cancel
States are helping unemployed parents pay for childcare while they look for work

Cover picture for the articleAs states seek to help unemployed residents return to the workforce amid widespread labor shortages, some are providing childcare subsidies to parents while they look for jobs. The Texas Workforce Commission last week approved opening up its childcare subsidy program to out-of-work parents seeking employment. It had previously been limited...

Plainview Daily Herald

TWC allows unemployed to enroll in childcare program

Unemployed individuals are now able to enroll in the Texas Workforce Commission’s childcare subsidiary program. The TWC announced earlier this week that it passed a waiver to allow the change to the guidelines. Previously, only employed individuals, or those that are participating in education/training, were allowed to enroll. The change allows workers that are actively looking for employment to register.
JobsTribTown.com

State offering resources for those looking for work

Whether you are looking to re-enter the job market, learn about jobs that are in demand or build a new career pathway, WorkOne has the resources to help. If you are looking for a job or to build a career, here are some of the things WorkOne can do for you: Résumé writing, interviewing prep, connecting you to a job, career advising and job training.
Sacramento, CAAntelope Valley Press

State: People must look for work to get aid

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California will stop giving unemployment benefits to people who are not actively applying for jobs, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Thursday. Federal law requires people who are out of work to be actively looking for jobs to be eligible for unemployment benefits. But the federal government let...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Giving Essential Workers Money to Help Cover Childcare Costs

Essential workers in Buffalo and Western New York can get their share of $25 million to pay for childcare costs. This is great news for parents who have been working so hard in their essential roles throughout the pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement about the scholarships. Parents who are eligible can apply starting today, June 23, 2021.
PoliticsErie Times-News

Keep women in the workforce. Pass the Family Care Act.

Most of us are confronted with the need to care for a family member at some point during our working years. Whether for a newborn or a seriously ill family member, caregiving is an inescapable part of our lives. Within families, it is usually the woman who provides that care, leading her to cut back her working hours or leave the workforce altogether. When women work less, they earn less. Less income often leads to financial stress in the present and diminished retirement income. For these reasons, the Pennsylvania legislature must pass The Family Care Act.
Personal FinanceMedical News Today

COVID-19: Women’s paid work hardest hit by child care closures

A study in the United States comparing states that closed child care facilities in 2020 with those that did not found an association with worse employment outcomes for women. The extra burden of child care may fall disproportionately on women as a result of closures. The researchers call for greater...
EconomySlate

States Have Cut Off Unemployment. So Why Aren’t More People Looking for Jobs?

So far, a dozen states have pulled out early from the federal unemployment insurance programs created in response to the coronavirus crisis, with another 14 scheduled to withdraw by the end of July. You might expect that, as a result, their residents would be rushing to find work, or at least spending a little more time clicking around online job boards than before. That was certainly the goal that Republican governors had in mind when sunsetting the benefits, which are officially scheduled to expire in September. Urged on by frustrated business owners, they argued that the generous government benefits, which added an extra $300 per week on top of normal jobless aid, were discouraging people from answering the record number of help wanted ads employers have been posting. (One Democrat, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, has agreed to end the aid early in his state, but he did so as part of a deal securing a permanent bump in the state’s benefits starting next year.)*