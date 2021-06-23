Cancel
Retail

This year's Prime Day broke sales records

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers aren't showing any signs of getting tired of Amazon Prime Day, even though some sellers had said they weren't planning on offering deals this year. Amazon said that Prime Day, held this past Monday and Tuesday, was the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in the company's history. Amazon said sales from third-party merchants outpaced its own sales.

