Paratransit 101 application assistance at Switzer Library on June 30

Cobb County Department of Transportation will present Paratransit 101 at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organized in collaboration with the library’s Accessibility Services Department, the program will cover the application process for CobbLinc’s Paratransit Services with DOT staff available to assist with completing applications. Paratransit is an Americans with Disabilities Act curb-to-curb, shared transportation service. The in-person presentation is intended for persons with disabilities, seniors and caregivers with all welcome to participate. Registration is required and space is limited. To register, call 770-528-2677 or visit https://forms.gle/uCFajCe4THMkM6He7. Registration assistance is also available by email by contacting inclusiveservices@cobbcat.org.