THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 24 - 30

By City Weekly Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Wasatch Theatre Co. planned its annual Page-to-Stage showcase of new one-act plays with the theme "Hindsight is 2020." Ironically, in hindsight, we now know that a live theater presentation wouldn't be possible, and the company did not believe that the planned works would be best represented through a virtual format. This year feels more promising in many respects, however, and WTC offers up its 2021 lineup of plays—returning to live performance for the first time since spring 2020—under the designation "Hindsight is Still 2020."

