Mama Nature Unleashes Dust Storm Causing Chaos In The Treasure Valley

Last year the entire west coast was on fire. Well it seemed that way anyway. Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho all had devastating burns last year. With Hundreds losing their homes and even some lives being lost. Well if you haven't noticed we are in quite the heatwave along with the rest of the west and that is not going to help at all as fire season is getting fully underway. There are already fires burning in California that are expecting to bring smoke to right over to us in Idaho in the coming days and weeks.