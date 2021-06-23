Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

Mama Nature Unleashes Dust Storm Causing Chaos In The Treasure Valley

By Angie
Posted by 
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 7:14pm I was sitting inside Albertsons Market Street in Meridian enjoying an orange jalapeno margarita when the National Weather Service issued an alert that hit everyone's phones: "DUST STORM WARNING for this area until 7:45PM MDT. Be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility..." I left the the store just five minutes later and boy was the warning accurate. I was struggling alongside a ton of other people just to get through the parking lot to the car.

1043wowcountry.com
Community Policy
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Extreme Weather#Center Point#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Wildfires and Smokey Skies, Here They Come

Last year the entire west coast was on fire. Well it seemed that way anyway. Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho all had devastating burns last year. With Hundreds losing their homes and even some lives being lost. Well if you haven't noticed we are in quite the heatwave along with the rest of the west and that is not going to help at all as fire season is getting fully underway. There are already fires burning in California that are expecting to bring smoke to right over to us in Idaho in the coming days and weeks.