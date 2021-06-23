Cancel
Politics

2021 Lil' Mr. and Miss Firecracker Announced

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Lil’ Mr. and Miss Firecracker have been announced. Nine children entered the 2021 Lil’ Mr. & Miss Firecracker contest, according to information from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s contest consisted of a coloring contest for area children ages 3 through 7. Lil Mr. Firecracker is...

Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

Miss Firecracker pageant back on the Covered Bridge stage

The Fourth of July celebration is always loaded with a ton of fireworks and as Elizabethton resumes their annual Independence Day Celebration, not only will the sky be filled with lovely burst of fireworks but the Covered Bridge Stage will also have its share of beauty as ladies from the age of two to 21-plus will be vying for the title of Miss Firecracker 2021.
Gage County, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

Winner of Mr. or Ms. Homesteader event announced

Six weeks of fundraising paid off as six candidates in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition raised the most money ever during the event for Blue Valley Behavioral Health. Amber Ferguson, foundation chairperson of the Blue Valley Behavioral Health Foundation, said the annual event raised a total of $56,210 for the organization, surpassing the previous record of $45,800 in 2018.
KidsArkansas Online

Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot take to stage

Three pre-kindergarteners will compete in the two pageants for the youngest children. • Emma Dale, 4, is the daughter of Tony and Miranda Dale. Her favorite foods are French fries. Her favorite toy is Teddy. Her favorite song is “Shark, baby Shark.” She likes to play in makeup, color and go swimming. Her hobbies are swimming and playing ball. Her siblings are Anna, Jayden and Lilly. Her pet is a cat named Kitty Cat. (Not pictured.)
East Moline, ILKWQC

Genesis Firecracker Run this weekend

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Joe Mureno joins Paula to talk about the 39th Annual Genesis Firecracker Run this Sunday. Registration is open for the different races: Guns ‘N’ Hoses Challenge, Aquent Hospital Bed Race, The TBK Mile, Frontline Kiddie Run, 5K, 10K, or the 5K/10K Red Dress Division! There really is a race for everyone, every age.
Arkansas Online

Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot pageants slated

There are two young ladies in the Miss Tiny Tot pageant and one young man. • Miss Lila Sue Spivey, 5, is the daughter of Scott and Jenn Spivey. Her favorite foods are grilled cheese and cupcakes. Her favorite is LOL surprises. Her favorite song is “Old Town Road.” Her favorite cartoon is “Bubble Guppies.” She likes playing with friends. Her hobbies.
MarketingDaily Journal

Firecracker Run full of fun

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce's annual Firecracker Run on Saturday raised money for scholarships and was labeled a success by organizers. A portion of the proceeds from the annual Firecracker Run benefit the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund. A total of 147 runners registered for the one-mile...
Wallowa, ORwallowa.com

Mr. Liberty, Little Miss 4th of July selected

Two Wallowa youths will get to be front and center during the Wallowa Fourth of July Parade on Independence Day. Jaxyn Wyatt and Mila Alexas were selected to be Mr. Liberty and Little Miss 4th of July during the annual parade, City Administrator Carolyn Harshfield said. Youths ages 5-10 are...
Crossville, TNOverton County News

Miss Woods and Mr. Johnson to be united in matrimony

Jeff “Bo” and Stephanie Woods of Crossville proudly announce the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Kenzie Woods, to Cole Johnson, son of Rick and Teresa Johnson of Rickman. The bride-elect graduated from Cumberland County High School in 2016 before receiving a B.S. degree in accounting from Tennessee Tech...
Festus, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Twin City Firecracker Festival

The two-day Twin City Firecracker Festival, held June 25-26, went swimmingly, until rain washed out the final activities planned for the second night of the event, said organizer Barb Lowry, director of sports and marketing events for the city of Festus. The annual festival was held at Larry G. Crites...
Galva, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Little Mr & Ms Firecracker

Kemper Trigg, left was crowned Mr. Firecracker and Payton Williams, right was crowned Miss Firecracker Sunday night between acts at the Levitt AMP concert at Galva’s Wiley Park. Kemper is the son of David and Allison Trigg and Payton is the daughter of Justin and Kristen Williams all of Galva.
San Diego County, CAValley News

Miss Anza pageant announced

The Miss Anza pageant will be held at the Little Red Schoolhouse at Minor Park, Highway 371 at Contreras Road in Anza, Thursday, June 24, at 6 p. m. The much-anticipated event will follow the Anza Days theme of Myths, Legends and Fantasy. Contestants are asked to dress as their favorite fictional characters, with those who look the most like their character being declared winners in their categories. Winners will receive special sashes, tiaras and prizes and be featured during Anza Days festivities. The fun contest is open to all girls from newborn to adult. Age group divisions for the pageant are Wee Miss Anza Days, ages five years and under; Lil’ Miss Anza Days, ages 6-12 years; Junior Miss Anza Days, ages 13-17 years; Miss Anza Days, ages 18 and over; and Mrs. Anza Days, ages.
Waynesburg, PAheraldstandard.com

The Little Miss Firecracker contestants

The Little Miss Firecracker Pageant will once again be a part of the Waynesburg Lions Club’s July 4 Celebration. The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 5 and 8. Contestants appear in patriotic sportswear and are interviewed on stage. The queen is determined by random drawing and...