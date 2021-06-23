Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

The Thrill Chill Cult

By Alex Springer
cityweekly.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI always like to put together a roundup of places serving up the coolest of cool treats sometime in July of every year, but this record-breaking heatwave that continues to scorch our streets as of press time calls for early action. I'll always be an ardent supporter of Leatherby's (multiple locations, leatherbys.com) for bonkers sundaes and Monkeywrench (53 E. Gallivan Avenue, monkeywrench.square.site) for its plant-based approach, but I'm adding a few more to my list of go-to's to get me—and hopefully you, dear reader—through what's looking to be a long and searing summer.

www.cityweekly.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Ogden, UT
Lifestyle
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaved Ice#Cotton Candy#Ice Cream Bar#Vanilla Ice Cream#Food Drink#La Crepe Og#Korean#Sugar House#Mormon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...