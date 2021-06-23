The Thrill Chill Cult

I always like to put together a roundup of places serving up the coolest of cool treats sometime in July of every year, but this record-breaking heatwave that continues to scorch our streets as of press time calls for early action. I'll always be an ardent supporter of Leatherby's (multiple locations, leatherbys.com) for bonkers sundaes and Monkeywrench (53 E. Gallivan Avenue, monkeywrench.square.site) for its plant-based approach, but I'm adding a few more to my list of go-to's to get me—and hopefully you, dear reader—through what's looking to be a long and searing summer.