Local company raises $1.07m in second oversubscribed Reg CF funding

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 9 days ago

Woods Cross— Phoenix PharmaLabs, Inc. (https://phoenixpharmalabs.com), a private company developing two non-addictive opioid compounds to treat acute and chronic pain, announced it has completed a second successful round of financing raising $1.07 million via the Netcapital (https://netcapital.com) equity funding portal. Like its earlier 2019 Netcapital offering, this raise, which was carried out under Reg CF was also oversubscribed.

#Woods Cross#Phoenix Pharmalabs#Netcapital
