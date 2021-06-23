Under the Radar

There's a lot of "new" around right now in Utah's craft beer scene: new breweries, new beers, new styles. With all of this "new," it's easy to forget about the places that helped build everything we love, and Desert Edge is one of those places. It's been around since 1972, and serving up craft brews from early 1995. During the time of COVID, Desert Edge's future looked uncertain, but they came back stronger than ever, and are offering SLC residents a taste of their future.