Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Under the Radar

By Mike Riedel
cityweekly.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot of "new" around right now in Utah's craft beer scene: new breweries, new beers, new styles. With all of this "new," it's easy to forget about the places that helped build everything we love, and Desert Edge is one of those places. It's been around since 1972, and serving up craft brews from early 1995. During the time of COVID, Desert Edge's future looked uncertain, but they came back stronger than ever, and are offering SLC residents a taste of their future.

www.cityweekly.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Radar#Grapefruit#Alcohol#Hot Weather#Food Drink#Beverages#Covid#Ipa#Ne#Abv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...