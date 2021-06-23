Cancel
U.K.

English neighborhoods which have less-healthy diets estimated by modelling study

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis identifies neighborhoods within England where consumption of fruits, vegetables, and sugar-sweetened beverages by adults is estimated to differ significantly from recommendations. These areas may benefit from targeted approaches to improve diet. Dianna Smith of the University of Southampton, U.K., and colleagues present the findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on June 23, 2021.

U.K.
Dietsfinchannel.com

A Diet that’s Healthy for People, and the Planet

This year’s Harvard Nutrition and Obesity Symposium took a hard look at the relationship between the individual’s dietary health and the planet’s environmental well-being. Presented by the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Harvard in partnership with the Harvard Medical School Division of Nutrition, Tuesday’s daylong virtual event brought together global experts to examine obesity and malnutrition in the context of global warming, zoonotic disease, and other agriculture-related threats.
DietsMedscape News

Diet Rich in Omega-3s Linked to Fewer Migraines, Less Pain

A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids reduces the frequency and intensity of monthly migraine attacks, a new study suggests. In this interventional study, a diet high in omega-3 was associated with two fewer headache days per month, and a diet high in omega-3 and low in omega-6 cut monthly migraine days by four.
ScienceNature.com

Cerebral small vessel disease burden and longitudinal cognitive decline from age 73 to 82: the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936

Slowed processing speed is considered a hallmark feature of cognitive decline in cerebral small vessel disease (SVD); however, it is unclear whether SVD’s association with slowed processing might be due to its association with overall declining general cognitive ability. We quantified the total MRI-visible SVD burden of 540 members of the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 (age: 72.6 ± 0.7 years; 47% female). Using latent growth curve modelling, we tested associations between total SVD burden at mean age 73 and changes in general cognitive ability, processing speed, verbal memory and visuospatial ability, measured at age 73, 76, 79 and 82. Covariates included age, sex, vascular risk and childhood cognitive ability. In the fully adjusted models, greater SVD burden was associated with greater declines in general cognitive ability (standardised β: −0.201; 95% CI: [−0.36, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022) and processing speed (−0.222; [−0.40, −0.04]; pFDR = 0.022). SVD burden accounted for between 4 and 5% of variance in declines of general cognitive ability and processing speed. After accounting for the covariance between tests of processing speed and general cognitive ability, only SVD’s association with greater decline in general cognitive ability remained significant, prior to FDR correction (−0.222; [−0.39, −0.06]; p = 0.008; pFDR = 0.085). Our findings do not support the notion that SVD has a specific association with declining processing speed, independent of decline in general cognitive ability (which captures the variance shared across domains of cognitive ability). The association between SVD burden and declining general cognitive ability supports the notion of SVD as a diffuse, whole-brain disease and suggests that trials monitoring SVD-related cognitive changes should consider domain-specific changes in the context of overall, general cognitive decline.
HealthEurekAlert

"All the lonely people": The impact of loneliness in old age on life and health expectancy

Singapore, 7 July 2021 - In 1966, The Beatles cemented the plight of lonely older people in the popular imagination with the iconic 'Eleanor Rigby', a song that turned pop music on its head when it stayed at number one on the British charts for four weeks. Today, the impact of loneliness in old age on life and health expectancy has been categorically quantified for the first time in a study by scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School (Singapore), Nihon University (Tokyo, Japan) and their collaborators, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
NutritionPosted by
The Independent

People who follow plant-based diets ‘much less likely to get severe Covid-19’, study suggests

People who enjoy a plant-based diet like vegetarians and vegans or take fish as their only source of meat are considerably less likely to contract severe Covid-19, a new study has found.According to the findings published in The BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, which examined data from healthcare workers across six countries including the UK, people who follow a plant-based diet are 73 per cent less likely to be hit by coronavirus while self-declared pescatarians were 59 per cent less likely to become ill than those who eat red and white meat.Low-carbohydrate, high-protein diets appeared to be linked to...
ScienceNature.com

An empirical demonstration of the effect of study design on density estimations

The simultaneous development of technology (e.g. camera traps) and statistical methods, particularly spatially capture–recapture (SCR), has improved monitoring of large mammals in recent years. SCR estimates are known to be sensitive to sampling design, yet existing recommendations about trap spacing and coverage are often not achieved, particularly for sampling wide-ranging and rare species in landscapes that allow for limited accessibility. Consequently, most camera trap studies on large wide-ranging carnivores relies on convenience or judgmental sampling, and often yields compromised results. This study attempts to highlight the importance of carefully considered sampling design for large carnivores that, because of low densities and elusive behavior, are challenging to monitor. As a motivating example, we use two years of snow leopard camera trapping data from the same areas in the high mountains of Pakistan but with vastly different camera configurations, to demonstrate that estimates of density and space use are indeed sensitive to the trapping array. A compact design, one in which cameras were placed much closer together than generally recommended and therefore have lower spatial coverage, resulted in fewer individuals observed, but more recaptures, and estimates of density and space use were inconsistent with expectations for the region. In contrast, a diffuse design, one with larger spacing and spatial coverage and more consistent with general recommendations, detected more individuals, had fewer recaptures, but generated estimates of density and space use that were in line with expectations. Researchers often opt for compact camera configurations while monitoring wide-ranging and rare species, in an attempt to maximize the encounter probabilities. We empirically demonstrate the potential for biases when sampling a small area approximately the size of a single home range—this arises from exposing fewer individuals than deemed sufficient for estimation. The smaller trapping array may also underestimate density by significantly inflating \(\sigma\). On the other hand, larger trapping array with fewer detectors and poor design induces uncertainties in the estimates. We conclude that existing design recommendations have limited utility on practical grounds for devising feasible sampling designs for large ranging species, and more research on SCR designs is required that allows for integrating biological and habitat traits of large carnivores in sampling framework. We also suggest that caution should be exercised when there is a reliance on convenience sampling.
Fitnessverywellfit.com

Exercise and Diet Help Improve Mood for Women, Study Shows

Research suggests that diet and exercise are modifiable risk factors that are associated with mental wellbeing. New research looked at the individual and combined relationships between food, exercise and mental health among mature men and women. They found that women who exercise and eat a range of healthy food may...
AsiaEurekAlert

Making sense of antisense gene silencing

Tokyo, Japan - Gene silencing therapies are used to interfere with, or "silence", the expression of genes that are associated with disorders. Now, a team at TMDU has uncovered some of the cellular mechanisms by which the silencing therapies act in cells. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies use small strands of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking Your Coffee Like This Can Slash Your Alzheimer's Risk, Study Says

Starting your morning with a good cup of coffee can be a great way to get an energy boost. But besides helping you get over your grogginess, it turns out it might also be boosting your brain, too. A study out of the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto, Canada, has found that drinking your coffee a certain way can actually slash your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
LifestyleEurekAlert

Perranporth beach (image)

EurekAlert

Lab analysis finds near-meat and meat not nutritionally equivalent

DURHAM, N.C. -- Plant-based meat substitutes taste and chew remarkably similar to real beef, and the 13 items listed on their nutrition labels - vitamins, fats and protein -- make them seem essentially equivalent. But a Duke University research team's deeper examination of the nutritional content of plant-based meat alternatives,...
Dietsskinnynews.com

Can an Organic Diet Affect Intelligence in Children?

Organic food may be the key to good grades for young children everywhere, according to a new study. Researchers in Spain say they have found a connection between what’s in a child’s diet and how well they perform on tests which challenge their problem-solving skills and memory. Specifically, a team...
ScienceEurekAlert

Simple blood tests may help improve malaria diagnosis in clinical studies

Using simple blood tests could help researchers identify children who have been misidentified as having severe malaria, according to a study published today in eLife. Researchers are working to develop better ways to treat severe malaria, which kills about 400,000 children in Africa each year. The discovery could help expedite such research by helping them more accurately identify children with severe malaria. It also reinforces the importance of the World Health Organization's recommendation that all children being treated for severe malaria also receive antibiotics to ensure any misdiagnosed children receive life-saving care.

