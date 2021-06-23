Cancel
Governor Edwards Signs Smokable Marijuana Bill

By Mikey O
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 9 days ago
Governor Edwards has signed HB 391 which will include smokable marijuana in the state's medical marijuana program. Representative Tanner Magee of Houma sponsored the bill and argued that many medical marijuana patients couldn't afford the current edibles.He said making raw flower marijuana available would help drive down the cost of the medicine so it would be obtainable for more patients across the state.

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

