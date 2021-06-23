Citizen Revolt: Week of June 24

Quick—before they ban movies, too. The Underground Railroad is a re-imagining of the freedom struggle of Black slaves in early America. "Based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-prize winning novel, the show imagines a pre-Civil War world in which fugitives from slavery ride real trains through real tunnels." While neither slavery nor the flight from it is fiction, this TV drama brings to life the real hardships of the time. Profs & Pints Online: A Scholars' Guide to The Underground Railroad will show you "what the show gets right or wrong about the real Underground Railroad, and why it all matters." You'll hear from Richard Bell, an expert on the actual Underground Railroad, and Nadine Knight, an expert on African American literature and culture as well as television and film.