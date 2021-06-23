How to Connect Three Monitors to a Laptop Dock
In this article we’ll discuss adding three monitors to your laptop, whether you want to use your laptop’s screen as a monitor, or whether you want to use three separate monitors. The instructions are essentially the same, and you’re really only limited by the number and type of ports that you have. You will likely need a dock no matter which configuration you choose as few laptops have more than one port to connect additional monitors.www.lifewire.com