US children pay high price for gun violence

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial hospitalization costs for pediatric firearm injuries across the U.S. were an average of $109 million annually, according to a study published June 23, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Jordan S. Taylor and colleagues from the Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S. Gun violence is a huge...

www.eurekalert.org
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No such thing as gun violence

Let’s quit using the term gun violence. There’s no such thing. But violent people do exist. The Constitution gives citizens the right to use guns as a tool to guarantee their freedom and security. What should be done when people misuse this tool? Put the guilty before a firing squad so families victimized by gun crimes can witness the administration of justice.
Public Safetywesm913.org

Safety Survey: Impact of Pandemic & Gun Violence

Over the last year Americans have feared the coronavirus as it spread across the nation. But, there has also been a spate of mass shootings which has raised concerns about gun violence. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Rebecca Edwards, a Safewise Security Expert, about what the 2021 State of Safety Survey found about the fears that Americans have.
Public SafetyAugusta Free Press

Ken Plum: Gun violence epidemic

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Three people were shot to death in Herndon last week — a mother and her two children, in an incident the police termed “horrific.” The shootings will not make the list of mass murders as the official definition of a mass murder is four people or more. Over the past several weeks there have been murders of one and two people in Reston in different incidents but not reaching the threshold to be termed a mass murder. Mass or not, it is too many. The number also affects the media coverage. A murder here and there has unfortunately become so commonplace that it makes the back page of print media and barely a mention in broadcast media. The fear is that we are becoming immune to what is happening in our communities, and while we are by no means accepting of what is happening there seems to be less outrage unless a large number of people have been killed or wounded.
Herndon, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Commentary: Gun Violence Epidemic

Three people were shot to death in Herndon last week—a mother and her two children, in an incident the police termed “horrific.” The shootings will not make the list of mass murders as the official definition of a mass murder is four people or more. Over the past several weeks there have been murders of one and two people in Reston in different incidents but not reaching the threshold to be termed a mass murder. Mass or not, it is too many. The number also affects the media coverage. A murder here and there has unfortunately become so commonplace that it makes the back page of print media and barely a mention in broadcast media. The fear is that we are becoming immune to what is happening in our communities, and while we are by no means accepting of what is happening there seems to be less outrage unless a large number of people have been killed or wounded.
Public SafetyGreensburg Daily News

Regarding gun violence

I wrote this letter to our Senator Todd Young and I thought your readers might like to see it. According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation to provide accurate information, in 2019 there were more than 15,400 deaths by guns, not including suicides, and there were 417 mass shootings with four or more victims.
Tuscaloosa County, ALwvua23.com

Stop the Gun Violence rally held in Palmore Park

With the recent rise of gun violence throughout Tuscaloosa County, community members are taking action in the hopes of addressing this issue head on. Doris Lucas said she was inspired to organize the Stop the Gun Violence rally after listening to her sons talk about the severity of this rising trend.
RelationshipsImperial Valley Press Online

These moms lost sons to gun violence. They want help.

Tina Ford understands the toll of gun violence like few of us ever will. She lives with it every day. In April 2019, her, son, Armani Ford, a local high school football legend, was shot and killed in his hometown of Clairton, Pa., a steel town in the Monogahela River Valley, just south of Pittsburgh. He was just 23 years old.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Biden speaks about gun violence as US crime surges

Bipartisan police reform negotiations are also stalled in the Senate. Gun control is not the only issue that has failed to advance in the Senate. Republican Sen. Tim Scott told reporters last month it's "June or bust" when it comes to the bipartisan effort to craft a legislative overhaul of policing.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Event honors gun violence victims

SANDUSKY — An area nonprofit recently honored those lost due to gun violence. 2 Brothers, A Pearson Project, hosted its Road 2 Resilience discussion forum and ceremony on Sunday in Sandusky. Kodi and Keane Pearson started the nonprofit after their father and uncle died due to gun violence. Their father...
Oklahoma Statereadfrontier.org

Help us learn more about gun violence in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a Top 10 state in rates of gun deaths and gun injuries. Oklahoma is also a state of high gun ownership, with more than half of all adults living in a household with a firearm. Gun policies in Oklahoma typically center on expanding firearm access and allowing more...
Philadelphia, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

Giving a Face to Gun Violence

Covid-19 recently claimed its six thousandth death in the United States, a grim milestone that we’ve been forced as a nation to confront. While the pandemic shut down our country, another often-overlooked epidemic raged on in our cities: Gun violence is at an all time high, with about 640 gun-related deaths projected in Philadelphia for 2021. Solutions to gun violence—and they do exist—are at the heart of The Citizen’s new seven-part podcast, Philly Under Fire, which you can listen to here.
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

DA announces new plan to combat gun violence

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston announced his plans Monday morning to strengthen the fight against gun violence. A new Tennessee state law will be utilized, which calls for increased jail time for felons who commit crimes while in possession of a firearm. The new law goes into effect...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

City officials hope to be proactive about gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force say they not only want more resources and a well-staffed police department, but they want to keep an open dialogue with community members most affected by gun violence. This past weekend, that violence was unavoidable, as a shooting...
Hartford, CTKTBS

Governor Lamont addresses spike in gun violence

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- The governor addressed a rise in gun violence during a news conference on Monday morning. It has been a difficult year for many cities in Connecticut and around the country. Violence has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lamont and other officials talked about it in Hartford.
Public SafetyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Gun Violence

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing so far in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, […]
New Haven, CTEyewitness News

CT' 21: Ending the gun violence in New Haven

(WFSB) - Cities around the country have seen a surge in violence. New Haven is no exception. It saw 20 homicides in 2020. Halfway through 2021, it is close to that number. Mayor Justin Elicker said he strengthened a task force aimed at ending gun violence in the Elm City. He enlisted the help of other mayors, law enforcement officials and prosecutors.

