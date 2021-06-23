Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

UnivistaTV Deploys a New All-Digital, IP-Based Studio

By Phil Kurz
tvtechnology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAIALIAH, Fla.—UnivistaTV, an internet TV channel launched about one year ago, is entertaining audiences with shows like "El Show de Carlucho" from its newly installed all-digital and IP-based studios. The setup includes a For-A Hanabi production switcher, Ross Carbonite Black Live production switcher, Allen & Heath Dante-enabled SQ7 audio mixer...

www.tvtechnology.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Intercom#Tv Channel#S Voice#Haialiah#Aoip Connectivity#Yamaha#Wi Fi#Dante Aoip#Allen Heath#Aeq Systel Ip16#Univista#Systelset#Sip#Hd Voice#Om Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Hauppauge, NYInnovate Long Island

With new IT spinoff, IPS eyes brains of the operations

One of Long Island’s top hardware designers has gone soft. But with its new Intelligent CloudCare division, which officially launched Wednesday, IPS is going all-in on IT, drawing on its long experience to help small and midsized businesses manage networks, analyze infrastructure and otherwise streamline their computer operations. Offering everything...
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Nestree launches rewards-based digital commerce ‘Nestree Mall’

Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2021 — Nestree, a South Korean blockchain-based community messenger, announced that it is launching an innovative and cutting-edge rewards-based digital commerce platform called Nestree Mall. Nestree Mall is part of the roadmap of the blockchain platform that will expand the core business of Nestree and increase the use of its native token, EGG.
ElectronicsSonic State

Stompbox Based On The First Digital Delays

Crazy Tube Circuits has introduced a new compact delay / echo pedal. They say that TI:ME is inspired by the first digital delay rack units introduced at the beginning of the "digital audio revolution" in the mid-late 70's - units which had lower bit resolution and bandwidth compared to today's digital delay standards. Here's the details in the company's own words...
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

BASF to Launch New Cloud-Based Digital Platform for Collision

BASF announced that its Coatings division has launched Refinity, a new cloud-based digital platform for its body shop customers all over the world. Refinity will provide customers with a seamless digital experience designed to drive efficiency in the areas of color, business, training and support solutions. The platform will also feature links to selected partners’ offerings to further connect customers to industry digital offerings that drive profitability and efficiency into the overall body shop process.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Netgear WAX630 WiFi 6 Tri-band wireless access point

If you are looking to increase the wireless strength in your business or home you may be interested in the new WAX630 Tri-band wireless access point unveiled by Netgear. Providing access to next-generation WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity and performance and delivering 40% higher speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac) says Netgear. The WAX 630 comes equipped with 2 x Ethernet ports, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port and pricing starts from $330 or €330 or £290 or $340 with a power adapter.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

PreSonus Studio One 5.3 Announced - All The Details

PreSonus, the makers of Studio One, has announced Studio One v5.3. ZIP conversion option for documents including upload to PreSonus Sphere. Drag & Drop support for Presets and FX Chains on Show Page. Seamless Patch changes on Show Page. Note Controller support for VST3 instruments via VST Note Expression and...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Malaysian Telco Taps CSG For Maxis TV 2.0 Offering

BRISBANE— CSG has announced that Malaysia’s leading converged solutions provider Maxis used its technology in the recent launch of Maxis TV 2.0 to provide consumers with a single converged user experience. “As customers, like Maxis, move into the 5G era, CSG is enabling operators to innovate and become successful ecosystem...
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Planar Unveils CarbonLight VX Series Of LED Displays

PORTLAND, Ore.—Planar today introduced the Planar CarbonLight VX Series line of LED display solutions optimized for the virtual production (VP), extended reality (XR) and broadcast display applications,. Based on lightweight, patented carbon fiber construction, Planar CarbonLight VX Series is well-suited for indoor, fine-pitch LED video wall, ceiling and flooring installations....
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

D-Link Nuclias cloud-managed network solution optimizes business operations

D-Link has introduced their latest Cloud-enabled SD-WAN Gateway and mobile apps to their Nuclias Cloud network management solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Amidst the pandemic, many businesses struggle to maintain workforce productivity while transitioning to virtual work environments. The obstacles include cost constraints, lack of IT resources...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Ross Updates Newt Converter, SRG-4500 Reference Generator

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has unveiled updates to its portfolio of signal processing solutions with the release of Newt V4.0 and an upgrade to the SRG-4500 reference generator. Newt is a compact UHD-over-IP SDI / HDMI converter. It adapts to the industry’s rapidly changing IP environments, bridging Quad-SDI and HDMI 2.0...
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Quantum-tunnelling semiconductor IP verified as secure against all known IoT attacks

Quantum-driven device fingerprinting beats all attempted side-channel attacks at independent test house. — Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cybersecurity for the internet of things (IoT), has announced independent verification that its CMOS semiconductor IP for second-generation, physically unclonable functions (PUFs) is immune to side-channel attacks when used to create unique, immutable and unforgeable fingerprints for CMOS chips. A 3-month study was conducted by eShard, an independent cybersecurity testing house. “Our security analyst probed near-field electromagnetic emissions over the Crypto Quantique test chip and concluded that with respect to the QDID analog IP, the product shows resistance to high attack potential required for EAL4+ certification”, eShard’s CEO, Hugues Thiebeauld, stated. Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) is assigned to a product or system after a Common Criteria security evaluation.
Computersaithority.com

NEXCOM Introduces All-Inclusive 5G uCPE Solution

NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly announces that its latest uCPE—DTA 1164W—has successfully attained results and passed tests to be deployed in both 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) network environments. DTA 1164W is a desktop entry-level uCPE, designed ready to meet the requirements of AT&T Open Compute...
Technologytvtechnology.com

AI-led Metadata for Enhanced Digital Monetization

If 2020 was a banner year for any business, that would undoubtedly be OTT. The global lockdown induced an unprecedented surge in OTT viewership resulting in a meteoric growth of subscribers, revenue, and investments into content creation/acquisition. While the heightened interest has been primarily Covid-led, it’s improbable the patronage will subside once the pandemic ends. Audience habits around content consumption have changed forever.
Technologyaithority.com

TUTK And OTUS Announce Partnership For Telematics Video Solution

ThroughTek Co., Ltd, a global leader in P2P video streaming technology, and OTUS, an established expert in video/image camera solutions, announced their partnership for fleet video solution, where TUTK offers web-based video player, video streaming connection, cloud recording, and OTUS offers Wi-Fi-enabled HD dual-lens dashcam. The two companies had previously...
Softwarethefastmode.com

NEC, Netcracker Deploy 5G Core and Full Stack Digital BSS/OSS on AWS

NEC and Netcracker, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC, on Wednesday announced that they have deployed their 5G Core and full stack Digital BSS/OSS on AWS to orchestrate and automate 5G digital services. The solution will be displayed at the AWS Virtual Village during Mobile World Congress. In this demonstration,...
Technologytvtechnology.com

MediaKind launches MediaKind Engage for Direct to Consumer Services

FRISCO, TEXAS—MediaKind has launched MediaKind Engage, a new end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution for video contribution, production, streaming, and audience engagement. The solution enables sports entities, broadcasters, and content owners to make a seamless transition to operating workflows in the cloud while also expanding the reach, scale and reliability of their video streaming content to a global fan base.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Netgear Orbi Pro Mini Dual-Band WiFi 6 Mesh System

Netgear Orbi Pro Mini dual-band WiFi 6 mesh system lets you enjoy fast internet with zero dead zone at home or in the office. Let’s keep checking if you’re looking a suitable WiFi mesh system. Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini mesh system consists of an SXK30 WiFi router and...
Electronicsdesign-reuse.com

Allegro DVT Launches the World's First Hardware-Based VVC/H.266 Decoder Silicon IP

-- Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video processing silicon IPs, today announced the immediate availability of its AL-D320 video decoder semiconductor IP core supporting the latest Versatile Video Coding (VVC/H.266) format. The AL-D320 core is the world’s first hardware IP to support the new VVC format with 8, 10 and 12-bit samples, chroma sampling of 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 and image resolutions and rates of up to 8K120. Added to this, the core continues to support H.264 and HEVC up to 12-bit and 4:4:4 chroma subsampling. 