UnivistaTV Deploys a New All-Digital, IP-Based Studio

If you are looking to increase the wireless strength in your business or home you may be interested in the new WAX630 Tri-band wireless access point unveiled by Netgear. Providing access to next-generation WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity and performance and delivering 40% higher speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac) says Netgear. The WAX 630 comes equipped with 2 x Ethernet ports, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port and pricing starts from $330 or €330 or £290 or $340 with a power adapter.