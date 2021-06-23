Cancel
Yummy's Comes to Salt Lake

By Alex Springer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orem-based Yummy's Korean BBQ recently opened a second location in West Valley (2946 W. 4700 South, 801-769-6614, yummysutah.com). During its time in Orem, Yummy's made a name for itself with its menu of Korean staples and its all-you-can-eat meat buffet, featuring a wide array of grillable meats that diners can cook up at their own tables. Skimming over the Yummy's website lately reveals all kinds of new plans for the future: They're planning to offer subscription-based meal delivery kits in the near future, and they've embraced the Keto-friendly nature of Korean cuisine. On top of that, Yummy's is planning to open new locations in St. George and Eagle Mountain. Long live the Yummy's empire!

