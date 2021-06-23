Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Magician Michael Carbonaro returns to Mystic Lake on Nov. 13

swnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagician and performance bizarrist Michael Carbonaro makes his return to the Mystic Showroom on Saturday, Nov. 13. Developed by Carbonaro over the past several years, “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” is jam-packed with new and inventive illusions, comedy and captivating fun for the whole family to enjoy. Additionally, for the first time ever, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how to execute the perfect magic prank.

www.swnewsmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Carbonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mystic Showroom#The Mystic Box Office#Mysticlake Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
MusicThe Day

Rolling on the river: Floatchella returns to Mystic

Mystic’s Floatchella returns on Saturday, after last year’s successful debut. At this pop-up event, paddle craft head out on the Mystic River, north of the Mystic River drawbridge, and gather around a floating stage tethered to land on Gravel Street. There, they get to hear an array of music from the likes of DJ Blade Mon, Dion Knibb and the Yaad Crew Sound band.
John Greentwincitiesmedia.net

John Fogerty Scheduled to Light Up Independence Day at Mystic Lake Casino

It doesn’t get any more American than beer, brats, baseball, and John Fogerty. And this Independence Day, you can see this true American treasure and leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival LIVE at Mystic Lake Casino’s Amphitheater. Come to sing along with the hits, and stay for the celebration. After John...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter: Michael C. Hall Talks Finale Frustration; Reveals Return Date?

While writer Scott Reynolds still has us wondering what's on the other side of that door, it appears series star and executive producer Michael C. Hall may have clued us in on when we can get our answer. In case you're wondering what we're talking about, we're talking about showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and Hall's Showtime return to Dexter. Earlier, Reynolds shared a look at director & EP Marcos Siega and Steadicam Operator Tom Schnaidt in the middle of filming- along with a ten-ton killer tease line: "Can't wait for you all to see what's on the other side of the door…". But then we came across Hall's interview with Times Radio's Phil Williams, where the Six Feet Under actor offers his thoughts on the original finale, an update on production on the series return, a response on if there could be more returns after this, and… the premiere date?!
EntertainmentTVOvermind

Real Magicians Chime In on Hollywood Magic

Just like action sequences, magic in the movies is extremely impressive sometimes since it can wow the audience and make the impossible look entirely possible since with a little help from Hollywood and a lot of time forgetting what’s practical and what could happen versus what does happen, magic comes off as one of the greatest things in the movies. The only problem is that sometimes it’s necessary to call out what’s real and what’s fake. Hollywood is there to make things look better and to amaze the audience in a way that will get them to keep watching, not necessarily to fool them, but to keep their audience happy. In that regard, some of the tricks that are seen on the screen tend to be a little overplayed and dolled up in order to make them look even more incredible. That kind of thing is very typical of Hollywood since that’s the game, and making everything look better is how people in Hollywood get paid. With any profession, hobby, or passion though, it’s going to happen that those who know it best are going to be able to spot most of what’s real and what isn’t.
MusicYardbarker

The best beach songs

"Surf City," Jan & Dean (1963) In California and Hawaii, most notably, the surf culture has always been a way of life. It was also to sing about in the 1960s. Known for its famous line "two girls for every boy," "Surf City" is one of the most widely recognized summer beach songs of all time. Co-written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson, the tune has managed to span generations of surfers and casual beachgoers.
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Jazz at the Lake returns to downtown Beaumont

The city of Beaumont’s annual music series, Jazz at the Lake, is returning to the Downtown Event Centre this summer. Series favorite Dean James will help herald the series' return, along with performances by Jake Hollier and Friends, on July 22 at the Downtown Event Centre. Dean James, recording artist...
Weatherford, OKwdnonline.com

Magician Doc Rogers

Magician Doc Rogers performs a magic trick with the help of one lucky participant Thursday at the Weatherford Public Library. Montgomery Malone/WDN.
Entertainmentquadcities.com

Quad Cities Weekend In 2 Minutes – July 1st, 2021

Bad Hair, Willie Nelson and Grateful Dead tribute bands, Chalk Art and more rounds out the scene in a big weekend of entertainment in the Quad-Cities! Check it out in Weekend in 2 Minutes!. Reggae music, hair metal, Pride month festivities, a Geneseo fair and more are in store for...
Musicklbjfm.com

Members of Scorpions, Queensryche and Sebastian Bach to be featured at ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche. In addition, the Rockstar ‘mentors’ for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.
MusicJamBase

Billy Strings Confirms ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut Livestream

Austin City Limits will livestream Billy Strings‘ upcoming taping for his debut appearance on the famed live music television show. Strings and his band’s performance can be viewed via ACL’s YouTube on Wednesday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The Austin City Limits episode featuring Billy Strings will...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Meow Wolf Announces Santa Fe Concerts With Japanese Breakfast, Justin Martin, Omar Apollo & More

Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe outpost has announced their first live shows since March 2019 with a slew of gigs by artists across the musical spectrum for the next year. Among the shows that have been announced so far include Justin Martin, Chicago Batman, 070 Shake, Japanese Breakfast, Bully, Walker & Royce and others. They kick off with a two-night affair featuring The Mountain Goats on August 15 and 16.
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

No Valleyfair fireworks this year; Canterbury, Mystic Lake fireworks a go

Canterbury Park will be holding its annual fireworks show after a year hiatus on Saturday, July 3 following horse races and other festivities that will begin at 4 p.m. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux will be putting on a fireworks display July 4 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel after the John Fogerty concert, which will start at 8 p.m.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of June 28th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Milky Chance (Colorado), Andrea Von Kampen (Water Flowing Downward), Danielia Cotton (Good Day), Tia Carroll (Ain't Nobody Woprkin), Natalie Hemby (Heroes), The Wallflowers (Maybe Your Heart's Not In It No More), & Heartless Bastards (How Low)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues...
Prior Lake, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: Darius Rucker pilots pontoon country at Mystic Lake

Darius Rucker was a ball cap act before ball caps were cool in Nashville. Not one of those bro-country backward ball cap guys. Just a sports-loving, beer-and-sunshine dude who became world famous. The way Rucker explained it Friday night at the packed Mystic Lake Casino amphitheater in Prior Lake, he...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.