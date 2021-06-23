Magician Michael Carbonaro returns to Mystic Lake on Nov. 13

Just like action sequences, magic in the movies is extremely impressive sometimes since it can wow the audience and make the impossible look entirely possible since with a little help from Hollywood and a lot of time forgetting what’s practical and what could happen versus what does happen, magic comes off as one of the greatest things in the movies. The only problem is that sometimes it’s necessary to call out what’s real and what’s fake. Hollywood is there to make things look better and to amaze the audience in a way that will get them to keep watching, not necessarily to fool them, but to keep their audience happy. In that regard, some of the tricks that are seen on the screen tend to be a little overplayed and dolled up in order to make them look even more incredible. That kind of thing is very typical of Hollywood since that’s the game, and making everything look better is how people in Hollywood get paid. With any profession, hobby, or passion though, it’s going to happen that those who know it best are going to be able to spot most of what’s real and what isn’t.