Frisco, TX

'Unrivaled' : Frisco just got one step closer to having its own performing ars center

By Audrey Henvey
starlocalmedia.com
 9 days ago

The "long and winding road" for the arts in Frisco is leading to a new home. Tuesday proved eventful for Frisco as the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved a multi-million-dollar master development agreement that will result in a performing arts center in the city. Hours later, the city's Community Development Corporation and the Frisco City Council approved the same agreement, sealing the deal on a public-private partnership with developer Craig Hall that will create an epicenter for the arts in Frisco.

