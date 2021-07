Integrative skin and hormone doctor Terry Loong explains why we get breakouts in mid-life and the best way to treat them. When I’m with women going through perimenopause or menopause, I often hear ‘I’m too old for spots’, ‘my skin is dry but I’m still breaking out, so I’m not sure what products to use’, ‘I now have to worry about wrinkles and breakouts. It’s not fair’ and ‘I don’t like wearing too much makeup, but I need to cover the spots.’