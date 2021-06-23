Auditing Salt Lake Votes

Oh yes, let's now take legislative action in response to rumors, especially those tinged with conspiracy. If only we had the taxpayer dollars to conduct a free-for-all audit like they did in Arizona—you know, where they were looking for bamboo threads (one baseless accusation claimed 40K ballots had been smuggled to Arizona from Asia) or outright vote-switching by Leftist cyber-criminals. Rep. Steve Christiansen, R-West Jordan, just feels it in his toes that something's amiss. He felt it right after the 2020 election, even though the beloved Mr. Trump won Utah's paltry electoral votes. "There are rumors out there that there may be issues with that equipment, but I'm not sure that's been proven one way or the other," he told The Salt Lake Tribune. Maybe Christiansen can't believe that more U.S. citizens voted for Joe Biden than Trump, or that Salt Lake County went all-out for Biden. But by all means, let's audit the Utah ballots. Maybe we can get rid of Burgess Owens.