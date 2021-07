An Iranian man reads on his mobile phone a statement declaring the website of Iran's Arabic-language channel Al-Alam "has been seized by the United Government", in the capital Tehran on June 23, 2021. - US Justice Department said it had seized 33 Iranian government-controlled media websites, as well as three of the Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah, which it said were hosted on US-owned domains in violation of sanctions. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)