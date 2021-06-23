Cancel
10 keys to integrating health into urban and transport planning

By Barcelona Institute for Global Health
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as 20% of premature mortality can be attributed to poor urban and transport planning. Nevertheless, quantitative indicators to guide the integration of health components into urban design have been lacking. To address this gap, a team from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the 'la Caixa' Foundation, has identified 10 principles—and corresponding indicators—to help urban planners incorporate public health into their work.

phys.org
