In a special session this week, the Vermont Legislature overrode two of three vetoes issued by Republican Governor Phil Scott. Two of the three vetoed pieces of legislation are municipal charter changes that must be approved by the legislature and governor. Winooski and Montpelier passed measures that would allow noncitizen residents to vote in local elections. In his veto message Governor Scott expressed concerns that a town-by-town approach would create inconsistency in election policy. Scott explained his thinking during a briefing two days before the special session.