East Antarctic summer cooling trends caused by tropical rainfall clusters

Mindelo/Leipzig. To support the ESA wind satellite Aeolus, the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) has now installed a lidar in Mindelo, the second largest city in Cabo Verde. The light radar uses laser light to study the atmosphere in the tropical Atlantic and is part of a large international measurement campaign: The "Aeolus Tropical Atlantic Campaign" will take place in summer and autumn 2021 and, in addition to the validation of the data from the ESA satellite, will also contribute to the research on clouds and aerosols in the tropics and to better understand the formation of tropical cyclones (hurricanes). Various research aircraft are scheduled to investigate the atmosphere above Cabo Verde in September. The measurements from the ground, however, have started already now to perform parallel observations to the lidar measurements from space during the main dust season in the tropical Atlantic.