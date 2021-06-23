Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cat-born parasite Toxoplasma induces fatally bold behavior in hyena cubs

By University of Colorado at Boulder
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest known for its presence in house cats and a tendency to infect and alter the behaviors of rodents and humans, the parasite Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) is also associated with bold behavior among wild hyena cubs and risk of death during interactions with lions, finds new research from the University of Colorado Boulder.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Hyenas#Parasite#Hyena Cubs#Nature Communications#Lions#The Mara Hyena Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
ScienceScience Daily

Preventing the break-in of the toxoplasmosis parasite

Specific types of enzymes named kinases are key regulators of a wide range of basic biological processes. "These enzymes modify proteins by adding or removing phosphate groups that, like a switch, turn cellular functions on or off as needed," explains Oscar Vadas, a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine at UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, a specialist in protein biochemistry and co-author of this study. "Kinases are great targets for drug development because, on the one hand, they are relatively easy to inhibit and, on the other hand, they are involved in many pathologies. They are therefore the subject of intense research." Identifying a kinase essential to the survival of a pathogen would thus pave the way for the development of new therapies.
AnimalsThe Sanford Herald

LETTER: Parasites a danger to pets

The top reason pet owners visit the veterinarian is their animal’s itchy skin, and fleas and ticks are often the culprit. These pests are more than a nuisance; they can infest your home and transmit serious diseases to humans, including Lyme disease. Unfortunately, parasites are spreading more quickly due to...
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Avian Brood Parasites Are About to Have Their Adaptability Tested

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Imagine it’s spring in the year 2048. A Common Cuckoo returns from Africa to her breeding grounds in Europe, just as her ancestors have for thousands of years—except that lately the species has arrived earlier. When the cuckoo, which depends on other birds to rear her young, finds a mate and then searches for a “host” nest to sneak her eggs into, she is out of luck: The potential foster parents arrived even earlier and it’s too late for her to invade their nest. Climate change has rescheduled both the host’s and the parasite’s breeding dates, and the two are no longer in sync.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of cortical microtubules from human parasite Toxoplasma gondii identifies their microtubule inner proteins

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23351-1, published online 24 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author L. David Sibley, which was incorrectly given as David L. Sibley. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

Mind-controlling parasite makes hyena cubs more reckless around lions

The parasite that causes toxoplasmosis could play a bigger role in animal behavior than we thought, according to a first-of-its-kind study in Kenya. As adults, they’re Africa’s most successful predators. But as cubs, spotted hyenas are a favorite snack for lions. For that reason, hyena cubs usually steer clear of the big cats, spending most of their time near their parents’ dens.
WildlifeScience Daily

Scientists resurrect 'forgotten' genus of algae living in marine animals

In the late 1800s, scientists were stumped by the "yellow cells" they were observing within the tissues of certain temperate marine animals, including sea anemones, corals and jellyfish. Were these cells part of the animal or separate organisms? If separate, were they parasites or did they confer a benefit to the host?
ScienceMedicalXpress

Mouse and human germline cells appear to reset their biological age

A team of researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School have found evidence of mouse and human germline cells resetting their biological age. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of the aging process in germline cells and what they found by doing so.
AnimalsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Determinants of moult haulout phenology and duration in southern elephant seals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92635-9, published online 25 June 2021. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section. “These authors contributed equally: Leandri de Kock and P.J. Nico de Bruyn.”. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Study explores lectins from plants, fungi, algae and cyanobacteria as pan-coronavirus inhibitors

In a recently published article in the journal Cells, scientists have provided a detailed description of the utility of mannose-specific lectins in preventing coronavirus infections. They have specifically explained how mannose-specific lectins derived from plants, algae, fungi, and bacteria selectively bind N-glycans present on the surface of viral spike protein and how such interactions can be medically utilized to control coronavirus transmission.
AnimalsIFLScience

Rare Adorable Black Jaguar Cub Born At Big Cat Sanctuary In UK

The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, UK, was delivered a mini bundle of joy recently when its resident jaguar Keira gave birth to a cub. The little cub, however, came with a big surprise, being entirely black. While all-black jaguars aren’t unheard of, they are rare, making this birth – which is a boon to the species as a whole – all the more special.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

It has puzzled scientists for years whether and how bacteria, that live from dissolved organic matter in marine waters, can carry out N2 fixation. It was assumed that the high levels of oxygen combined with the low amount of dissolved organic matter in the marine water column would prevent the anaerobic and energy consuming N2 fixation.
Newport News, VARichmond.com

Study: Parasite devastated Chesapeake Bay oysters in 1980s

NEWPORT NEWS — Viruses aren’t the only sources of disease that evolve quickly — the rapid evolution of a one-celled organism might explain a disease that devastated bay shellfish in the 1980s and is still a major challenge, a new study finds. The study, published in Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed...
Sciencekjzz.org

Large Epigenome Study Finds Hundreds Of Alzheimer's-Linked Sites

The onset and advancement of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is affected not only by a patient’s genes but also by the molecular switches that turn them on and off. Now, one of the largest studies of these controls, know collectively as the epigenome, offers scores of possible AD treatment targets. The...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Deadly Dog-to-Human Parasite Lands In North America

Dogs are susceptible to many different types of parasites. Most they keep to themselves. However, a new parasite can be transferred from dogs to humans. Pet owners are pretty diligent about treating their pets for parasites, using products like Frontline monthly to treat ticks, fleas, and heartworm. Often, dog parasites can be transferred from dog to dog, but not usually from dog to human. However, researchers recently released data with the discovery of a new zoonotic disease that is caused by tapeworms, a parasite that your pooch can give to you.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists risk overestimating numbers of wild bonobos

There might be fewer bonobos left in the wild than we thought. For the last 40 years, scientists have estimated the abundance of endangered bonobos by counting the numbers of sleeping nests left by the apes in forests of the Congo Basin. Now, researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior report that the rate of sleeping nest 'decay' has lengthened by 17 days over the last 15 years as a result of declining rainfall in the Congo Basin. The study warns that longer nest decay times have serious implications for ape conservation: failure to account for these changes would lead to overestimating population density by up to 60 percent, subsequently jeopardizing conservation of these endangered great apes in the wild.
WildlifeScientist

Infographic: How Scientists Are Creating Coral Cell Lines

To isolate cell lines from the reef-building coral Acropora tenuis, researchers first collected adults from two islands in southern Japan (1). In the lab, the team induced the corals to spawn, creating fertilized larvae called planulae (2). Adding a chemical called plasmin to the planulae caused them to dissociate into individual cells (3), which were grown in a special culture medium that contains nutrients and other additives to help them thrive (4). The researchers isolated eight individual lines (5), including monoclonal lines made up of only one type of cell and polyclonal lines that contained multiple types of cells. Each cell type was characterized based on the genes it expressed (6), enabling researchers to match them to suspected corresponding types in adult corals, such as endodermal, skeletal, or neuronal precursors.