Microsoft has updated the official Xbox Game Pass app and Store to reflect the new games that will be removed from the service later this month. This month, some big names are leaving the service including two from Capcom. One of these is the incredibly popular Monster Hunter World, which was originally added to the service almost 2 years ago. It is finally being removed along with Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. Both of these games will be taken down from the service by June 30.