Reproducible builds are an important part of confirming the intregity of a binary package, whether it is a program, distribution, or supporting library dependency. Reproducible builds allow a person to confirm the binary code they have came from a given collection of source code and has not been altered or otherwise corrupted. The NixOS project has made progress with regards to reproducible builds, getting the project's Minimal ISO to build in this verifiable way. "We've been hovering close to 100% for a while now but, with the staging-next merge a few days ago, it's finally happened: 218) If I've done everything correctly, the 21.05 ISO also passes the check on my machine, hoorray!"