These sea anemones eat ants

In this paper, we study a probabilistic reinforcement-learning model for ants searching for the shortest path(s) between their nest and a source of food. In this model, the nest and the source of food are two distinguished nodes $N$ and $F$ in a finite graph $\mathcal G$. The ants perform a sequence of random walks on this graph, starting from the nest and stopped when first hitting the source of food. At each step of its random walk, the $n$-th ant chooses to cross a neighbouring edge with probability proportional to the number of preceding ants that crossed that edge at least once. We say that {\it the ants find the shortest path} if, almost surely as the number of ants grow to infinity, almost all the ants go from the nest to the source of food through one of the shortest paths, without loosing time on other edges of the graph.