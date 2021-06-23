Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

These sea anemones eat ants

By University at Buffalo
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe giant plumose anemone is an animal, but it looks a bit like an underwater cauliflower. Its body consists of a stalk-like column that attaches to rocks and other surfaces on one end, and to a crown of tentacles on the other. The anemones use these feelers to collect and...

phys.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Oceans#Fish#The Department Of Geology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeNew Scientist

Ancient beetle species discovered in 230-million-year-old reptile dung

There is a new way to learn about ancient insects with the discovery that we can find fossilised beetles inside prehistoric animal droppings. Martin Qvarnström at Uppsala University in Sweden and his colleagues made the discovery by scanning 230-million-year-old fossilised droppings – or coprolites – using a technique called synchrotron microtomography.
WildlifePhys.org

Molecular connections from plants to fungi to ants

Leaf-cutter ants tend gardens of fungi that efficiently deconstruct plant biomass. This process converts lipids in the leaves into lipids the ants can use. Lipids in these gardens are an energy source, a component of cells, and a chemical for communication between organisms. A multi-institutional team studied the variation in lipid content at the top, middle, and bottom regions of these fungal gardens. The three regions correspond to different stages of leaf degradation. The team also analyzed the lipids in the leaves that ants feed to the gardens and in nutrient-rich swellings called gongylidia that the fungi produce, and the ants eat. Using advanced chromatography and mass spectrometry techniques, the team found that the leaves and fungal garden components were enriched with different lipids.
WildlifePhys.org

The complex organization of an ant colony

The colonies of social insects are complex systems that are entirely self-organized. Scientists who looked at the demographic, genetic and morphological structure of ant colonies were able to show how this self-organization works in practice. The study was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) and is the subject of a paper published in PLOS Biology.
WildlifePhys.org

A future ocean too warm for corals might have half as many fish species

Predicting the potential effects of coral loss on fish communities globally is a fundamental task, especially considering that reef fishes provide protein to millions of people. A new study led by the University of Helsinki predicts how fish diversity will respond to declines in coral diversity and shows that future coral loss might cause a more than 40% reduction in reef fish diversity globally.
Wildlifearxiv.org

The trace-reinforced ants process does not find shortest paths

In this paper, we study a probabilistic reinforcement-learning model for ants searching for the shortest path(s) between their nest and a source of food. In this model, the nest and the source of food are two distinguished nodes $N$ and $F$ in a finite graph $\mathcal G$. The ants perform a sequence of random walks on this graph, starting from the nest and stopped when first hitting the source of food. At each step of its random walk, the $n$-th ant chooses to cross a neighbouring edge with probability proportional to the number of preceding ants that crossed that edge at least once. We say that {\it the ants find the shortest path} if, almost surely as the number of ants grow to infinity, almost all the ants go from the nest to the source of food through one of the shortest paths, without loosing time on other edges of the graph.
WildlifeScience Now

These cauliflowerlike anemones snack on ants

Scientists long suspected the giant plumose anemone (Metridium farcimen), which flourishes along the U.S. Pacific coast, lived off a respectable ocean diet of zooplankton and tiny marine invertebrates. A new study shows they were mostly right. But when given the chance, the cauliflower-shaped sea creature also feasts on an unusual culinary delight: ants.
WildlifeDiscover Mag

This Scientist Discovered an Ant Species in His Own Backyard

(Courtesy of: Jack Longino/University of Utah) This article appeared in the July/August 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "A New Ant in Town." Subscribe for more stories like these. The work of finding and classifying new species — taxonomy — shows a strong regional bias. As Jack Longino, a biologist...
AnimalsCumberland Times-News

Ants and their societies

Perhaps the most social organisms are ants. In spite of their small sizes, they often team together to carry larger insects weighing 50 times as much as themselves. Numbering in the thousands of trillions, their total mass is comparable to the billions of humans. A single hectare (plot that’s 100 meters by 100 meters) in the Amazon rainforest has as many ants as the human population of New York City. (There are twice as many ants in the treetops.)
Wildlifecivilbeat.org

Scientists Eradicate Seabird-Killing Ants at Johnston Atoll

Scientists announced this week that yellow crazy ants, an invasive species that has threatened ground nesting seabirds for more than a decade, have been eradicated from Johnston Atoll, a vital seabird nesting place in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Located south of the main Hawaiian Islands, tiny Johnston...
WildlifeScience Daily

Scientists resurrect 'forgotten' genus of algae living in marine animals

In the late 1800s, scientists were stumped by the "yellow cells" they were observing within the tissues of certain temperate marine animals, including sea anemones, corals and jellyfish. Were these cells part of the animal or separate organisms? If separate, were they parasites or did they confer a benefit to the host?
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Study explores lectins from plants, fungi, algae and cyanobacteria as pan-coronavirus inhibitors

In a recently published article in the journal Cells, scientists have provided a detailed description of the utility of mannose-specific lectins in preventing coronavirus infections. They have specifically explained how mannose-specific lectins derived from plants, algae, fungi, and bacteria selectively bind N-glycans present on the surface of viral spike protein and how such interactions can be medically utilized to control coronavirus transmission.
WildlifePhys.org

Unlocking the power of the microbiome that evolved alongside plants and animals

Not only animals and humans host a complex community of microorganisms—plants do this as well. Researchers at ETH Zurich have recently published two new studies that shed light on fundamental aspects of these close—and often overlooked—relationships. Hundreds of different bacterial species live in and on leaves and roots of plants....
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Fossil Discovery of a Distinct, Ancient Human Species Points to Complicated Evolutionary Process

Analysis of recently discovered fossils found in Israel suggests that interactions between different human species were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Binghamton University anthropology professor Rolf Quam. The research team, led by Israel Hershkovitz from Tel Aviv University, published their findings in Science,...
Wildlifecsudh.edu

CSUDH Biology Professor Making Big Waves With Her Shark Studies

Sitting offshore in a small boat in the Florida Keys, CSUDH Assistant Professor of Biology Samantha Leigh tosses chum into the shallow water. The pungent slurry of chopped-up fish parts is the best way to attract her targets, so she keeps a close eye on the long gillnets she has laid perpendicular to the shoreline. When Leigh spots a disturbance in a net, she jumps in and makes her way to a snared bonnethead shark, which she untangles and places in a live tank inside the boat.
WildlifePhys.org

Why are some fish warm-blooded? Predatory sharks gain speed advantage

New research from marine biologists offers answers to a fundamental puzzle that had until now remained unsolved: why are some fish warm-blooded when most are not?. It turns out that while (warm-blooded) fish able to regulate their own body temperatures can swim faster, they do not live in waters spanning a broader range of temperatures.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers document quantum melting of Wigner Crystals

In 1934, physicist Eugene Wigner made a theoretical prediction based on quantum mechanics that for 87 years went unseen. The theory suggested how a metal that normally conducts electricity could turn into a nonconducting insulator when the density of electrons is reduced. Wigner theorized that when electrons in metals are brought to ultracold temperatures, these electrons would be frozen in their tracks and form a rigid, non-electricity conducting structure—a crystal—instead of zipping around at thousands of kilometers per second and creating an electric current. Since he discovered it, the structure was coined a Wigner Crystal and was observed for the first time in 1979.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

A globally important microbial process hidden on marine particles

It has puzzled scientists for years whether and how bacteria, that live from dissolved organic matter in marine waters, can carry out N2 fixation. It was assumed that the high levels of oxygen combined with the low amount of dissolved organic matter in the marine water column would prevent the anaerobic and energy consuming N2 fixation.
WildlifePhys.org

Rare tadpole is new to science

New collaborative research led by Manchester Museum, part of The University of Manchester, has resulted in the first scientific description of an extremely rare tadpole. The Cruziohyla calcarifer, also known as the Splendid Tree Frog or Leaf Frog, originates from Ecuador and is extremely difficult to observe in the wild. Less than 50 adult specimens have ever been found, and five of its tadpoles are currently being housed at Manchester Museum.