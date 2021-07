Some long-haulers have reported their symptoms resolved after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, other long-haulers don’t experience any changes after getting the shot. (Philadelphia) — Melissa Mazur tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 — and she’s still feeling it today. The 40-year-old from Philadelphia is what’s known as a long-hauler, someone who experiences often-unexplainable and random symptoms months after getting the virus.