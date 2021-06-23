10 Points For Gaston! Here's What We Know About the Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series
It seems we weren't the only ones invested in the 2017 versions of Beauty and the Beast's Gaston and LeFou. On June 15, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Disney had ordered a prequel series centering on the duo portrayed by Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the film. "For anyone who's ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers . . . and provoke a whole new set of questions," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, said in a press release.www.popsugar.com