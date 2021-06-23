Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

10 Points For Gaston! Here's What We Know About the Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series

By Grayson Gilcrease
PopSugar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems we weren't the only ones invested in the 2017 versions of Beauty and the Beast's Gaston and LeFou. On June 15, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Disney had ordered a prequel series centering on the duo portrayed by Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the film. "For anyone who's ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers . . . and provoke a whole new set of questions," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, said in a press release.

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Josh Gad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Disney Branded Television#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

Josh Gad Offers an Update on the 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series: "One of the Most Ambitious Projects I've Ever Been a Part Of"

It's a tale as old as time: sooner or later, Disney will find a way of bringing some of its most iconic animated properties to the screen again in live-action. There have been several classic movies retold in the last several years, from Cinderella to Aladdin. It's almost hard to believe that Beauty and the Beast initially premiered back in 2017, but looking ahead, Disney clearly has plans for that little town and quiet village: a spinoff prequel series featuring Josh Gad and Luke Evans has officially been greenlit to air on the streaming arm of Disney+.
Moviesenergy941.com

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Coming To Disney+

A Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel is coming to Disney Plus and a couple of stars from the live-action film will be a part of the series. There was talk for some time that the characters Gaston and LeFou would have their own show and now the talk has become reality.
Movieswmleader.com

Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Here’s What We Know About His Upcoming Film Beast

Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday is today and his fans are going crazy celebrating it. Their anticipation had peaked yesterday itself when his first look from his upcoming film Beast was released. The actor was seen holding a shotgun getting ready to attack. While his fans cheered for it, others were discussing what exactly the actor is playing in the film. Is he a hitmen or a cop? Well, that’s something which is still unknown but we do know a few things about beast that we can share with you. Beast: Twitter User Points Out ‘Gaffe’ Involving Thalapathy Vijay’s Scoped Shotgun; Fans Share Pics That Prove Otherwise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Andor: Everything We Know About the Rogue One Prequel

After the huge success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ is going all in on Star Wars projects - both films and shows alike. One of the projects that is currently in the works is the series Andor, which will follow the Rebel adventures of Cassian Andor, who was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series has been a big investment for Disney+, so Star Wars fans should hope it will see the same kind of success that The Mandalorian has. Only time will tell.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

ITS OFFICIAL! Netflix’s Comedy Series “The Upshaws” Is Finally Renewed For Season 2: Here Is All We Know About The Sequel

Netflix’s flagship comedy drama series, “The Upshaws,” will return with one more power-packed season. The streaming King, Netflix, has finally renewed its much-awaited comedy show, “The Upshaws,” for Season 2. Co-creator Regina Hicks claimed that she is extremely happy to bring back another interesting season of “The Upshaws”. In a recent interview, she showed her gratitude to the streaming King for ordering a Season 2 of the show. “The Upshaws” team is also excited to deliver more humorous events in the upcoming season.
Moviesimdb.com

Daily Podcast: What You Should Know About ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

On the June 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Opening Banter: In The News: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Continue the Franchise, Explore ‘Beast Wars’ Characters ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Reveals […]
TV SeriesCollider

Josh Gad on ‘Central Park’ Season 2, the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series, and the Status of ‘Shrunk’

With Central Park Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke to Josh Gad about making the animated musical comedy series. If you haven’t seen this fantastic show, Central Park is about the family that lives in NYC's Central Park in NYC (the dad, Leslie Odom Jr., is the park manager) and the controlling woman (Stanley Tucci) who has made it her mission to claim the park as her own. Each episode is loaded with terrific songs, an adorable dog, characters that you care about, and tons of feel-good moments. Central Park is one my favorite series and I dare you to watch the first episode and not get hooked. Central Park was created by Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers), Nora Smith, and Josh Gad. The voice cast also features Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs, and Gad.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Know about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” So Far

Sometimes it’s very evident that actors have a certain type of movie that they enjoy signing on for and will tend to stick to that type as often as possible. Tobey Maguire hasn’t been seen much in the last several years but people are getting excited to think that he might show up in the next Spider-Man movie or in some version of another Spider-Man project, even though nothing has been confirmed. What is evident is that he’ll be a part of the star-studded cast that will be featured in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming movie titled Babylon. While some folks might get excited by the title it’s important to dig into the matter a little more and reveal that the story is actually about the switch from silent movies to talkies in the 1920s, which was a huge transition for some and kind of the end of the road for others since silent movies at one time ruled the cinema and were thought to be one of the best things ever created. It was when talkies came in that illusions were shattered and people started to realize that some of their idols weren’t quite as great as they might have thought.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Scarlett Johansson Is Launching A Beauty Brand! Here’s What We Know So Far

The latest celebrity to dip a toe into the beauty market? Scarlett Johansson, whose very own beauty line is rumored to debut sometime in early 2022. Her forthcoming beauty endeavor, namely a skincare line, will be backed by Najafi Companies—the same private investment beauty firm behind Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern—as well as Moon Oral Care, and will have the Marvel actress sitting pretty in the chairman seat.
TV & VideosGamespot

Loki Meets The Simpsons In New Disney+ Animated Short

Loki is set to appear in a new Marvel-themed Simpsons short film. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki hits Disney+ on Wednesday, July 7. Loki actor Tom Hiddleston will perform the voice of the God of Mischief in the animated short. The film will see Loki heading to Springfield after he is banished from Asgard, where he teams up with Bart Simpson. Disney states that the short will also feature "many fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons."
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Simpsons - Marvel-Themed Short Featuring Tom Hiddleston Coming To Disney+

On Tuesday, Disney+ unveiled a new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform Wednesday, July 7. In the short, titled “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki”, The God of Mischief is banished from Asgard yet again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. In the crossover event—paying tribute to the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as its villains—Loki ultimately ends up joining forces with none other than Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright).
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

The Gang Is Back Together! Here's Everything We Know About the Revival Series, Leverage: Redemption

The original Leverage series was a bonafide hit for TNT when it premiered on July 15, 2008. The show’s premise follows Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton), a former insurance investigator who works with a team of thieves to right the wrongs that corporate and government entities have inflicted upon innocent ordinary people. The team included a thief (Beth Riesgraf), a hacker (Aldis Hodge), a hitter (Christian Kane) and a grifter (Gina Bellman).
Movies/Film

‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Amazon Wants to Beat Disney at That Whole “Fairy Tale Princess” Thing

It’s the streaming giants’ world and we’re just living in it. Disney has cornered the market in live action remakes of classic animated films ever since their 2016 release of the underrated and sneakily good Pete’s Dragon, but Amazon decided to join the fray and make their own mark on this rapidly-growing cottage industry after acquiring Sony’s Cinderella earlier this year. Despite plenty of pandemic-induced uncertainty regarding the actual release date of this film, the dust seems to have settled as Amazon has gone ahead and released a 30-second “first look” that certainly looks and feels more like a proper teaser trailer…which is clearly marked as such on the video anyway, despite the title. Why play games with us like this, Amazon?