Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's Where You Can Catch the Outer Banks Cast Leading Up to — and After — Season 2

By Kelly Douglas
PopSugar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Outer Banks was one of the biggest standout shows of summer 2020 — and the buzz has yet to die down. Season two of the hit drama premieres July 30, but where else can you see all of your favorite Outer Banks actors? Unsurprisingly, since the premiere of the first season, many of the lead actors have landed movie and TV roles in other series. So what else is the Outer Banks cast up to right now? Take a look at who's making big career moves and where you can watch their upcoming projects — then make sure you're all caught up before season two hits Netflix!

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outer Banks#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date and Spoiler Details!

Thenceforth, it initially strikes Netflix back in the month of April, the admirers have been solemnly addicted to the sequence, Outer Banks. The development tale of Outer Banks Season 2 has been evolved with features. Chase Stokes. Jonathan Daviss. Madelyn Cline. Austin North. Deion Smith. Julia Antonelli. Caroline Arapoglou. Rudy...
TV SeriesPopSugar

Outer Banks: A Refresher on Where the Pogues and Kooks End Up in Season 1

Outer Banks season two premieres next month, and it has us thinking back on the first season that made us fall in love with the show. After getting acquainted with the Pogues — John B, Kiara, Pope, and JJ — in the first episode, the group eventually go on a fun and somewhat dramatic adventure to find a mysterious treasure. While they do eventually find the hidden gold, it ends up slipping right through their fingers when Sarah Cameron's father, Ward Cameron, who has been hunting for the treasure for years, steals it for himself and ships it off to the Bahamas on a private plane.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Here’s Where You Can Watch Why Did I Get Married?

“Why Did I Get Married?” is one of those movies that tends to bounce around the various streaming services quite a bit, but on the upside that means it’s pretty much always available somewhere. Currently, the Tyler Perry-directed dramedy is available to stream on the Showtime app, which requires a $10.99 monthly subscription fee.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Ready For Virgin River Season 3? Here's What You Need to Remember From Season 2

The wait is almost over: Virgin River season three officially hits Netflix on July 9! It's been almost eight months since we last saw Mel, Jack, Doc, and all our favorite residents, so before the new season starts, it seems like the perfect time for a quick recap. While you'll definitely remember some of the big-ticket plot lines that happened (that "OMG!" cliffhanger!), how much do you remember about everything else that went down during the second season?
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

New Island, New Cast! Here's the Starting Cast of Love Island Season 3

Love Island has returned for another season of dates, drama, and delicious Islanders. Twelve new love-hungry contestants will start the third season of the U.S. reality show with one goal in mind: Mingle and hopefully find their perfect match. Throughout their time in Hawaii, they’ll be tested through twists, recouplings, and waves of new arriving contestants. But through it all, they must try to couple up in the hopes of making it to the end, where they could receive love and $100,000 to boot.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 10 New Netflix Treats To Stream For July 4th Weekend. Here’s What’s Worth Watching

The debut of Stranger Things season 3. The hotly anticipated return to Hawkins, Indiana, captured the excitement of a movie theater blockbuster — and the thrill of summer itself. This year, the streamer is chasing a similar high with the premiere of its Fear Street trilogy. The first installment, 1994, stars Stranger Things’ own Maya Hawke, Trinkets’ Kiana Madeira, and Panic’s Olivia Welch and debuts this holiday weekend. The slasher flick is followed by two subsequent films, which will air over the next two Fridays.